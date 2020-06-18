Auditor Galloway releases audit of Monroe City that details numerous problems with city utilities and contracts

Citizen-initiated audit gives rating of poor, makes recommendations to improve accountability

State Auditor Nicole Galloway today released a citizen-initiated audit of Monroe City, located in northeast Missouri. The report highlighted concerns in several areas, including with city utilities and contracts. The city received a rating of "poor," the lowest possible.

"Citizens should feel assured their tax dollars are being used responsibly and efficiently. That means properly documenting financial transfers and other major decisions involving city utilities," Auditor Galloway said. "I encourage the Board of Aldermen and other officials in Monroe City to implement the recommendations we are making to ensure they are transparent with taxpayers."

In 2018, the city entered into a five-year contract of at least $3.2 million with a private company to operate the water and sewer systems. The audit found the city did not perform a cost-benefit analysis beforehand to determine if the contract would save taxpayer money and did not solicit competitive proposals.

The report also discussed transfers of money from restricted utility funds. The city makes periodic transfers from the utility funds to the general fund related to the assessment of an administrative fee and franchise tax. Also, in 2018, the city transferred $150,000 each from the electric and gas funds to the general fund to prevent the general fund from having a deficit balance. City officials could not provide documentation supporting the basis for the assessed fees and taxes paid and the transfers made. In addition, the city used restricted utility money in the electric and gas funds to make two loans totaling $788,000 to the industrial development fund. The report recommended the remaining balance of the loans be repaid and that transfers from restricted funds only be made to reimburse the actual costs of operations.

City officials could not provide documentation that a formal review of electric, water and sewer rates has ever been performed. The last formal review of natural gas rates occurred in 2000. As a result, there is less assurance the utility rates are set at an appropriate level.

Some city contracts have not been updated in many years, including the contract with the association that manages and operates the public golf course and the agreement between the city and the Monroe City Area Fire Protection District.

The audit also found that the city's controls and procedures for payroll processing, real estate transactions, economic incentives, bidding, preparation of the annual budget, fire service billing and collection, and electronic data security need improvement.

A complete copy of the audit can be found here.