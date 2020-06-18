Meet One of the New Superintendents of Schulte Roofing: Adrian ("A.D.") Khrone
As one of the leading roofing companies in Texas, Schulte Roofing is growing every day with inspiring people right from the Brazos Valley.
I am happy that Schulte Roofing identifies hard work. It is great being in a company that wants to see you grow and succeed.”COLLEGE STATION, TX, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Schulte Roofing is excited to announce that local Adrian "A.D." Khrone was promoted as a Superintendent of the company's roofing operations throughout Bryan-College Station.
— A.D. Khrone
A.D.'s promotion marks an exciting milestone in the company's growth. A.D. brings expert craftsmanship and an inspiring attitude to every project he works on. For those who work with him, he uplifts and empowers. And for Schulte Roofing's customers, A.D. has continuously given peace-of-mind when it comes to the quality, durability and workmanship of their roofs.
"I was very surprised and I initially just stayed quiet. I am happy that Schulte Roofing identifies hard work. It is great being in a company that wants to see you grow and succeed," said A.D. with a big smile. "It hasn't always been easy for me, especially in this day and age. I encourage everyone to stay humble, stay hungry and work hard all the time. Thanks again for all the kind, encouraging words."
Schulte Roofing is an established and rapidly growing College Station roofing company, and they believe the best roofers are the ones who are locals, residents and neighbors. By believing in people, Schulte Roofing commits to helping its employees grow in their careers with training, continuous education, and the empowerment to earn valuable safety and manufacturer certifications.
After all, it's employees like A.D. who helped make Schulte Roofing the only roofing company to have been voted Best of the Brazos Valley for 10 years straight.
Schulte Roofing is currently hiring in Bryan-College Station. For people who value quality craftsmanship, honesty, and integrity, Schulte Roofing will invest in their growth, training, certification, and limitless upward mobility.
Working at Schulte Roofing isn’t just a job, it’s the start of a career.
About Schulte Roofing
Schulte Roofing®, Home of the BulletProof Roof Guarantee® launched in 1994 with a simple work ethic; “Committed to Excellence”. That has been the company’s guiding principle for over 25 years. In that time, the brand has grown from a small, family-owned business to an award-winning, Texas-wide operation named among the nation’s top 100 roofing companies by Roofing Contractor magazine.
Schulte Roofing is a member of the National Roofing Contractors Association, the Better Business Bureau, BCS Home Builders Association and the BCS Apartment Association, and their credentials include GAF Master Elite Contractor, CertainTeed Silver Star Contractors™, CertainTeed Select Shingle Roofers™, and Versico authorized installers.
Josh Schulte
Schulte Roofing
+1 9368253690
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn