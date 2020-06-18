Wirecard Investors: Company Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, June 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Wirecard AG (OTC: WCAGY ) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud, and may file a class action on behalf of investors.

On June 18, 2020, the Company stunned investors by announcing the need to further delay publication of its financial results, and revealing that about 1.9 billion euros ($2.1 billion) in cash has gone missing. The company warned loans up to 2 billion euros could be terminated if its audited annual report, delayed for the fourth time, was not published by June 19.

Ernst & Young was unable to confirm the location of the cash in certain trust accounts, and there was evidence that “spurious balance confirmations” had been provided, Wirecard said in a statement on Thursday. That’s about a quarter of the consolidated balance sheet total, Wirecard said.

On this news, Wirecard’s stock fell over 60% in intraday trading on June 18, 2020.

