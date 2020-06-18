ESG, Sustainable Investing’s Inherently Active Process Helps Investors Align with Their Goals, Finds Paper

/EIN News/ -- WASHINGTON, June 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sustainable investing inherently involves active decision making, concludes a new white paper, Sustainable Investing is an Active Process, from the Investment Adviser Association’s Active Managers Council (AMC). In addition, the paper observes that “the traditional fully active approach allows for a more nuanced consideration of quantitative and qualitative factors, which helps investors tailor their portfolios to their sustainability goals.”



In addition to integration with investor goals, actively-managed approaches to sustainable investing focus on a tailored assessment of individual investments, a future-focused evaluation of risk and opportunity, a holistic approach to portfolio risk management and a long-term commitment to stewardship. These activities supplement insights from sustainability ratings, which serve only as a starting point of analysis. In sum, active approaches take the long view, assess not just short-term risks but also the direction of long-term trends.

Key findings include:

Sustainable Investing is Inherently Active – Sustainable investing inherently involves active decision-making that begins with an assessment of the materiality of sustainability issues. Perhaps the most compelling evidence for the subjective nature of the process is the dispersion of the sustainability ratings used in the index-based approach.

“Sustainable investing isn’t ‘set it and forget it.’ The materiality of sustainability issues is changing constantly,” noted IAA President & CEO Karen Barr. “Active managers can help investors stay on top of these changes and achieve their long-term goals.”

To review the paper, Sustainable Investing is an Active Process , or learn more about active management, please visit www.activemanagers.com.

