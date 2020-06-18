VIDEO: Attorney General Moody Asks Floridians to Immediately Report Child Porn Zoombombing to Law Enforcement
Attorney General Ashley Moody News Release
VIDEO: Attorney General Moody Asks Floridians to Immediately Report Child Porn Zoombombing to Law Enforcement
Attorney General Ashley Moody said, “It’s heartbreaking that anyone would exploit children in this manner, but child pornography is pervasive online. It’s disgusting and illegal. When hackers hijack meetings and force participants to view these disturbing images, we must ensure we have an immediate, aggressive and coordinated law enforcement response. That is why I am working with our great law enforcement agencies to track down Zoombombers and hold them accountable for the victimization of our children.”
Anyone experiencing Zoombombing with illegal images, or receiving child pornography by other means, should immediately report the crime to local law enforcement. To report child abuse, Floridians can also call the state child abuse hotline at 1(800) 962-2873.
Earlier this year, Attorney General Moody issueda Consumer Alert to inform Floridians about steps they can take to prevent online meetings being hijacked. To increase privacy and guard against Zoombombing:
- Create separate passwords for each virtual meeting;
- Establish a Zoom waiting room for meeting participants;
- Lock down the meeting once everyone invited to attend has joined; and
- Do not publicly post meeting links on social media or any other public forum.
After saving the new preferences, subsequent meetings should enable these enhanced privacy features by default. For more virtual meeting security tips, clickhere.
To view the Zoombombing Consumer Alert and other warnings, clickhere.