CUDDLY Inc. Appoints Carol Novello of Mutual Rescue to its Board of Directors

Carol Novello, founder of Mutual Rescue and author of "Mutual Rescue: How Adopting a Homeless Animal Can Save You, Too", has joined the board of CUDDLY Inc. Mutual Rescue is a national initiative that highlights the connection between people and pets in order to inspire and support life-saving efforts in communities across the nation and world. Mutual Rescue's first short film, "Eric & Peety," was a global sensation with more than 100M views on social media."CUDDLY's innovative business model combined with its fresh approach to fundraising position the organization for strong growth" says Carol. "It is truly a privilege to be joining CUDDLY's Board of Directors to help the company continue to scale and deliver strategic and operational excellence in the years ahead."Prior to founding Mutual Rescue, Carol served as president of Humane Society Silicon Valley (HSSV). Under her decade-long leadership, HSSV became the first organization to ever meet the guidelines put forth by the Association of Shelter Veterinarians. Her focus on organizational excellence in shelter medicine led to achieving world-class results that have saved tens of thousands of homeless animals. Prior to entering the field of animal welfare, Carol was a senior executive at Intuit, Inc. where she held numerous positions including president of the MasterBuilder construction software division and Vice President/General Manager of QuickBooks Online. She earned her MBA from Harvard Business School and her BA from Dickinson College. She lives in Serenbe, a community outside of Atlanta, GA and is proud to include several rescue animals in her family."We are honored to have Carol join our Board of Directors. With her leadership and guidance, we'll be able to enact global change and gain deeper insights into the future of animal welfare," commented John Hussey, CEO of CUDDLY.About CUDDLYCUDDLY is a fundraising and wishlist platform dedicated to helping animal organizations worldwide, while supporting nearly 2,000 non-profit animal shelters across the United States. The for-good startup seeks to help all animals find a healthy life and a loving home. Through CUDDLY, animal lovers can purchase and give in a modern, transparent way, via online shops, gift registries and monetary donations. CUDDLY also provides fundraising and marketing support, as well as valuable community business tools, to help support the important initiatives of animal welfare organizations.