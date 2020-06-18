Entrepreneur and Real Estate Lead Investor Randal Gindi Featured in Exclusive Thrive Global Interview
Entrepreneur Randal Gindi discusses how he balances a highly successful business career while also finding the time to prioritize his mental and physical healthBROOKLYN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Randal Gindi was recently interviewed by highly popular interview platform Thrive Global to discuss his extensive business success while providing strategies for balancing personal and professional obligations.
With extensive business experience in a wide range of industries, Randal Gindi attributes most of his success to his hard work and dedication. As the Founder of Wallner Media Group, Randal understands the role self-motivation plays in sustainability. While not everyone is destined to become an entrepreneur, he advises individuals currently navigating the business landscape to put in the time and effort, as difficult situations are inevitable.
During the interview, Randal also highlights the importance of both physical and mental health when it comes to putting your best foot forward.
"You can’t put forward an adequate amount of work if you don’t have a healthy body and mind" states Randal, stressing that health and wellness are vital to success in all areas of life.
For those interested in reading the full interview, please visit the official site here
About Thrive Global
Founded in 2016, Thrive Global is an American Company committed to providing behavior change technology and media support to individuals experiencing stress and burnout.
About Randal Gindi
Randal started his career in the retail sector, which provided him an opportunity to sharpen his unique skill set. Having experienced success in a wide range of professional roles, Randal is now the Founder of Wallner Media Group, an entertainment and film production company.
In the midst of COVID-19, Randal has also launched a scholarship campaign to help support students currently pursuing a post-secondary degree. With many individuals struggling to remain financially stable, Randal is proud to offer help in the form of financial aid.
For more information on his Scholarship Program please visit the official site here
