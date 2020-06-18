Hoyer Announces House Vote on the George Floyd Justice In Policing Act

WASHINGTON, DC – Following passage of the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act in the House Judiciary Committee, House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (MD) released the following statement today announcing the House will vote on the legislation on Thursday, June 25: “The George Floyd Justice in Policing Act is a direct response to the outpouring of calls across the nation to confront systemic racism and end police brutality. Now that this bill has been marked up the Judiciary Committee, I will bring it to the House Floor for a vote next Thursday, June 25. The Democratic-led House will not delay in taking action to make it clear that Black lives matter and that reforms are needed to change the culture of law enforcement and improve police accountability. “I want to thank Chairman Nadler for his commitment to swift action. I am grateful to Chairwoman Bass for her leadership and to the Congressional Black Caucus Members for their input throughout the drafting and markup process. Now, as this bill heads to the Floor, I urge all Members from both sides of the aisle to join in supporting its broad and substantive reforms. It is time to turn justifiable anger over tragic loss of life into policymaking action for justice and the protection of Black lives.”