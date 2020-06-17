DOE Awards New Cleanup Contract at the Nevada National Security Site

Cincinnati – Today, the U.S. Department of Energy awarded Navarro Research and Engineering, Inc. the new Environmental Management (EM) Nevada Environmental Program Services (EPS) contract that will provide a variety of cleanup services at the Nevada National Security Site (NNSS). EM competed this contract using the End State Contracting Model, which is expected to significantly reduce risk and environmental liability to provide the best overall solution to EM Nevada’s mission at NNSS to accelerate completion and closure.

The new contract is an Indefinite-Delivery Indefinite-Quantity contract under which firm-fixed-price and/or Cost Reimbursement task orders may be issued. The maximum contract ceiling value is $350 million with a 10-year ordering period. EM determined that Navarro Research and Engineering, Inc.’s proposal provides best value to the government, considering Key Personnel, Technical and Management Approach, Past Performance, and Cost. The contract was awarded by DOE under a small business set-aside competition.

Cleanup services to be provided under the contract will include, but not limited to: Groundwater Characterization and Monitoring; Radioactive Waste Acceptance Program (RWAP) management; Soils and Industrial Sites close-out/post-closure monitoring (PCM); Decontamination and Demolition (D&D); and Program Management Support. The services will be provided at the NNSS, as well as the Nevada Test and Training Range (NTTR) and the Tonopah Test Range (TTR).

The new contract resulting from this acquisition will replace the EM Nevada EPS contract, held by Navarro Research and Engineering, Inc. The current EM NV EPS expires on July 31, 2020. Following a notice to proceed to the new contractor, the transition to the new contract will commence.

Additional information is available via the procurement website at https://www.emcbc.doe.gov/SEB/emnevadaeps/.