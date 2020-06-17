Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 713 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 170,919 in the last 365 days.

DOE Awards New Cleanup Contract at the Nevada National Security Site

Cincinnati – Today, the U.S. Department of Energy awarded Navarro Research and Engineering, Inc. the new Environmental Management (EM) Nevada Environmental Program Services (EPS) contract that will provide a variety of cleanup services at the Nevada National Security Site (NNSS).  EM competed this contract using the End State Contracting Model, which is expected to significantly reduce risk and environmental liability to provide the best overall solution to EM Nevada’s mission at NNSS to accelerate completion and closure. 

The new contract is an Indefinite-Delivery Indefinite-Quantity contract under which firm-fixed-price and/or Cost Reimbursement task orders may be issued. The maximum contract ceiling value is $350 million with a 10-year ordering period. EM determined that Navarro Research and Engineering, Inc.’s proposal provides best value to the government, considering Key Personnel, Technical and Management Approach, Past Performance, and Cost. The contract was awarded by DOE under a small business set-aside competition.

Cleanup services to be provided under the contract will include, but not limited to: Groundwater Characterization and Monitoring; Radioactive Waste Acceptance Program (RWAP) management; Soils and Industrial Sites close-out/post-closure monitoring (PCM); Decontamination and Demolition (D&D); and Program Management Support. The services will be provided at the NNSS, as well as the Nevada Test and Training Range (NTTR) and the Tonopah Test Range (TTR).

The new contract resulting from this acquisition will replace the EM Nevada EPS contract, held by Navarro Research and Engineering, Inc. The current EM NV EPS expires on July 31, 2020. Following a notice to proceed to the new contractor, the transition to the new contract will commence.

Additional information is available via the procurement website at https://www.emcbc.doe.gov/SEB/emnevadaeps/.

You just read:

DOE Awards New Cleanup Contract at the Nevada National Security Site

Distribution channels: Energy Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.