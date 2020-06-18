Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 713 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 170,918 in the last 365 days.

Military lawyers admit racial disparities in service justice systems

Stars and Stripes

Black and other minority service members are more likely to face punishment than their white comrades in all of the military services, top uniformed lawyers admitted Tuesday, telling lawmakers that they had yet to determine reasons behind such disparities.

But the services have begun taking steps to understand and address racial disparities within the military’s justice system, the most senior military lawyers for the Army, the Air Force, the Navy and the Marine Corps said during a hearing before the House Armed Services Committee’s personnel subpanel.

Committee members implored the lawyers to take the issue seriously and to incorporate experts from outside the military in their search for solutions amid growing national cries in recent weeks for racial equality.

Read more at: https://www.stripes.com/news/us/military-lawyers-admit-racial-disparities-in-service-justice-systems-1.634050

You just read:

Military lawyers admit racial disparities in service justice systems

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.