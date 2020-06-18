Spectral Medical Inc. Closes Previously Announced $5.1 Million Public Offering of Units

/EIN News/ -- NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES



TORONTO, June 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spectral Medical Inc. (“Spectral” or the “Company”) (TSX: EDT), a late stage theranostic company advancing therapeutic options for sepsis and septic shock, announced today that it has closed its previously announced marketed public offering of units of the Company (the “Offered Units”) for aggregate gross proceeds of $5.1 million (the “Offering”). The Offering was conducted by Paradigm Capital Inc. and consisted of the sale of 8,500,000 Offered Units (including the partial exercise of the over-allotment option), at a price of $0.60 per Offered Unit. Each Offered Unit consisted of one common share of the Company (a “Common Share”) and one-half of one Common Share purchase warrant of the Company (each whole Common Share purchase warrant a “Warrant”), with each Warrant entitling the holder thereof to acquire one Common Share at a price of $0.75 for a period of two years from today’s date.



The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering for its Phase III registration trial (TIGRIS) for its PMX treatment for endotoxemic septic shock, including data analysis and submission of documentation to the U.S. FDA, and for general corporate and working capital purposes.



This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy the Offered Units in any jurisdiction, nor will there be any offer or sale of the Offered Units in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The Offered Units have not and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “U.S. Securities Act”) or any U.S. state securities laws, and therefore will not be offered or sold within the United States except pursuant to applicable exemptions from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws.

About Spectral

Spectral is a Phase III company seeking U.S. FDA approval for its unique product for the treatment of patients with septic shock, Toraymyxin™ (“PMX”). PMX is a therapeutic hemoperfusion device that removes endotoxin, which can cause sepsis, from the bloodstream and is guided by the Company’s Endotoxin Activity Assay (EAA™), the only FDA cleared diagnostic for the risk of developing sepsis.

PMX has been approved for therapeutic use in Japan and Europe, and has been used safely and effectively on more than 200,000 patients to date. In March 2009, Spectral obtained the exclusive development and commercial rights in the U.S. for PMX, and in November 2010, signed an exclusive distribution agreement for this product in Canada. Approximately 330,000 patients are diagnosed with severe sepsis and septic shock in North America each year.

Spectral, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Dialco Medical Inc.(“Dialco”), is also commercializing a new proprietary platform, “SAMI”, targeting the renal replacement therapy (“RRT”) market. Dialco is also seeking regulatory approval for “DIMI” which is based on the same RRT platform, but will be intended for home hemodialysis use.

Spectral is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol EDT. For more information, please visit www.spectraldx.com .

Forward-looking statement

Information in this news release that is not current or historical factual information may constitute forward-looking information or forward-looking statements within the meaning of securities laws and includes, without limitation, statements regarding the anticipated use of proceeds. Implicit in this information, particularly in respect of the future outlook of Spectral and anticipated events or results, are assumptions based on beliefs of Spectral’s senior management as well as information currently available to it. While these assumptions were considered reasonable by Spectral at the time of preparation, they may prove to be incorrect. Readers are cautioned that actual results are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including the availability of funds and resources to pursue R&D projects, the successful and timely completion of clinical studies, the ability of Spectral to take advantage of business opportunities in the biomedical industry, the granting of necessary approvals by regulatory authorities and general economic, market and business conditions, including but not limited to the ongoing impact of COVID-19. Actual results could differ materially from what is currently expected, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. Reference is also made to the other risks and uncertainties that may affect the Company which are more fully described in Spectral’s Annual Information Form dated March 26, 2020 and other filings of Spectral with the securities regulatory authorities which are available at www.sedar.com.

The TSX has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this statement.

For further information, please contact: