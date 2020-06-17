HHS Awards $107.2 Million to Grow and Train the Health Workforce

Today, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), through the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA), is announcing awards totaling $107.2 million to 310 recipients to increase the health workforce in rural and underserved communities. Recipients across 45 states and U.S. territories received funding to improve the quality, distribution and diversity of health professionals serving across the country.

"Supporting a strong health workforce is essential to improving health in rural and underserved communities," said HHS Secretary Alex Azar. "We've seen stark disparities in health and healthcare access contribute to the burden of the COVID-19 pandemic. As part of the Trump Administration's work to address health disparities, these grants provide support for the training of healthcare workers in rural and underserved communities."

These programs provide financial and professional support to physicians, faculty, dentists, nurses and students as they pursue careers in health care settings. Awardees will be able to develop and retain clinicians in high-need areas to meet the vital health needs of the most disadvantaged communities.

"Access to a robust and high-quality health care workforce is essential for the prevention and treatment of chronic diseases in underserved areas," said HRSA Administrator Tom Engels. "These awards help meet the demand for health care from individuals who urgently need it."

These awards support the following programs:

