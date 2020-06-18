Coronavirus - African Union Member States (54) reporting COVID-19 cases (267,519) deaths (7,197), and recoveries (122,661)
African Union Member States (54) reporting COVID-19 cases (267,519) deaths (7,197), and recoveries (122,661) by region:
Central (25,863 cases; 566 deaths; 9,723 recoveries): Burundi (104; 1; 75), Cameroon (10,140; 277; 5,601), Central African Republic (2,564; 18; 402), Chad (854; 74; 721), Congo (883; 27; 391), DRC (5,100; 115; 640), Equatorial Guinea (1,306; 12; 200), Gabon (4,229; 30; 1,505), Sao Tome & Principe (683; 12; 188).
Eastern (28,811; 867; 11,243): Comoros (197; 3; 127), Djibouti (4,545; 43; 3,411), Eritrea (131; 0; 39), Ethiopia (3,759; 63; 849), Kenya (4,044; 107; 1,353), Madagascar (1,378; 12; 458), Mauritius (337; 10; 325), Rwanda (639; 2; 347), Seychelles (11; 0; 11), Somalia (2,696; 88; 681), South Sudan (1,813; 31; 89), Sudan (8,020; 487; 2,966), Tanzania (509; 21; 178), Uganda (732; 0; 409).
Northern (73,136; 3,015; 30,524): Algeria (11,268; 799; 7,943), Egypt (49,219; 1,850; 13,141), Libya (467; 10; 70), Mauritania (2,057; 93; 373), Morocco (8,997; 213; 7,993), Tunisia (1,128; 50; 1,004).
Southern (84,285; 1,711; 46,150): Angola (155; 7; 64), Botswana (79; 1; 25), Eswatini (563; 4; 262), Lesotho (4; 0; 2), Malawi (572; 6; 73), Mozambique (651; 4; 169), Namibia (36; 0; 19), South Africa (80,412; 1,674; 44,331), Zambia (1,412; 11; 1,142), Zimbabwe (401; 4; 63).
Western (55,424; 1,038; 25,021): Benin (572; 9; 237), Burkina Faso (899; 53; 810), Cape Verde (792; 7; 377), Côte d'Ivoire (6,063; 48; 2,749), Gambia (34; 1; 24), Ghana (12,590; 66; 4,410), Guinea (4,639; 26; 3,327), Guinea-Bissau (1,512; 15; 153), Liberia (516; 33; 240), Mali (1,890; 107; 1,168), Niger (1,020; 67; 893), Nigeria (17,735; 469; 5,967), Senegal (5,369; 73; 3,606), Sierra Leone (1,249; 51; 707), Togo (544; 13; 353).
*Africa numbers are taken from official RCC and Member State reports.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC).