Identiv’s COVID-19 Response Solutions Support Enterprise and Government Customers in Worldwide Reopenings

Frictionless, Touchless Offices, Hands-Free Transactions, Temperature Tracking, Contact Tracing, and Remote Working Solutions Keep Employees and Visitors Safe and Secure

/EIN News/ -- FREMONT, Calif., June 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ: INVE) today announced its cohesive collection of COVID-19 response solutions in order to support enterprise and government customers in worldwide office reopenings. Frictionless, touchless solutions create healthier, more hygienic offices. Hands-free technology also streamlines transactions and access, temperature tracking, and contact tracing to help employees and visitors feel safe and secure.



“With the threat of COVID-19 still around us, frictionless, hands-free solutions are a key part of any organization’s efforts to make a healthier, safer environment,” said Steve Humphreys, Identiv CEO. “Identiv’s highly secure access and identity solutions address multiple needs for businesses to re-open and grow again in the new pandemic-era normal.”

“As large public venues begin to reopen, quick, affordable temperature tracking will be the first line of defense to assure visitors and employees that operators have their safety at top of mind,” added Dr. Manfred Mueller, Identiv COO and GM, Identity. “For those not yet comfortable returning to work, secure network log-in options facilitate a bridge between on-site and telecommuting teams.”

Identiv’s complete portfolio of COVID-19 response solutions include:

Smart, Frictionless Access Control



MobilisID uses the latest in Bluetooth and capacitive technologies to allow complete frictionless access, no touching required. The MobilisID App (available via Apple® iOS and Android™) acts as a physical credential — the user can keep their mobile device in their pocket, wave their hand near the MobilisID Reader, and the door unlocks. MobilisID can also integrate with ADA-compliant automatic door hardware to form a complete touchless solution.



uses the latest in Bluetooth and capacitive technologies to allow complete frictionless access, no touching required. The MobilisID App (available via Apple® iOS and Android™) acts as a physical credential — the user can keep their mobile device in their pocket, wave their hand near the MobilisID Reader, and the door unlocks. MobilisID can also integrate with ADA-compliant automatic door hardware to form a complete touchless solution. With the Freedom Access Control system, no reader is even required at the door. Freedom’s software-defined architecture uses the location of a user’s mobile device to determine their proximity to a door for hands-free ingress and egress. The system can also be used in parallel with conventional reader doors.





system, no reader is even required at the door. Freedom’s software-defined architecture uses the location of a user’s mobile device to determine their proximity to a door for hands-free ingress and egress. The system can also be used in parallel with conventional reader doors. Frictionless, batteryless uTrust UHF Credentials work with identification applications that require long-distance reading (i.e., more than 18 - 21 feet). Ultra high-frequency (UHF) technology is ideal for parking lot access and gate control, door entry in hospitals or gated communities, logistics, object and people tracking in emergency situations, real-time locationing, cafeteria access, and any hands-free environment, including medical or care facilities, club and resort membership, sport facilities, and universities. The credentials can be read through badge holders, handbags, pockets, and backpacks.

No-Touch Time and Attendance



uTrust 3721 F multi-technology smart card reader features multiple frequency options and a keyboard emulation. Perfect for employers who use a mixture of technologies for logical access, uTrust 3721 F leverages existing 125 kHz low-frequency (LF) or 13.56 MHz high-frequency (HF) cards. Out-of-the-box, uTrust 3721 F can work with most time and attendance systems, letting employees simply tap a card to the reader to clock in.

Nearly Hands-Free Transactions and Access

With near field communication (NFC) technology, it’s easy to get near an access point without ever actually touching it. Identiv’s NFC-Enabled Solutions feature a catalog of transponders compatible with NFC Forum created for secure contactless transactions and connecting electronic devices with a simple tap-and-go model.



feature a catalog of transponders compatible with NFC Forum created for secure contactless transactions and connecting electronic devices with a simple tap-and-go model. Designed for comfort and wearability, the uTrust Proximity Wristband keeps wearers from reaching for their phone or card every time they need to gain access to a parking garage, building, room, or elevator. A passive radio frequency identification (RFID) device, the no-battery credential is robust, resistant to cracking, and impervious to moisture.

Temperature Tracking and Contact Tracing



Identiv’s Body Temperature Measurement Patch is a wearable NFC-enabled transponder that supports the reopening of public spaces, including theme parks and stadiums, and helps operators keep attendees and employees comfortable, confident, and safe. The patch also supports global governments and healthcare workers that need to periodically monitor quarantined patients diagnosed with COVID-19. The new solution combines the simplicity of using NFC and the smart technology potential of the Internet of Things (IoT), making body temperature monitoring easier than ever.



is a wearable NFC-enabled transponder that supports the reopening of public spaces, including theme parks and stadiums, and helps operators keep attendees and employees comfortable, confident, and safe. The patch also supports global governments and healthcare workers that need to periodically monitor quarantined patients diagnosed with COVID-19. The new solution combines the simplicity of using NFC and the smart technology potential of the Internet of Things (IoT), making body temperature monitoring easier than ever. Identiv has partnered with Telaeris to deliver a rapidly deployable, industry-leading, mobile access control hardware and software solution that provides security in a variety of mission-critical situations where traditional systems cannot be supported. By leveraging Telaeris’ mobile credential verification hardware, Hirsch Velocity Software -based access control systems can go beyond protecting the perimeter and empower security staff to authenticate and authorize users with photos from anywhere, at any time, with real-time server synchronization. Telaeris handheld units with HealthCheck functionality can prompt staff to ask a series of health questions and input the taken temperature of a validated user to create a "health/access check" profile upon entering which can then be repeated upon exiting.



to deliver a rapidly deployable, industry-leading, mobile access control hardware and software solution that provides security in a variety of mission-critical situations where traditional systems cannot be supported. By leveraging Telaeris’ mobile credential verification hardware, -based access control systems can go beyond protecting the perimeter and empower security staff to authenticate and authorize users with photos from anywhere, at any time, with real-time server synchronization. Telaeris handheld units with HealthCheck functionality can prompt staff to ask a series of health questions and input the taken temperature of a validated user to create a "health/access check" profile upon entering which can then be repeated upon exiting. If a person enters a building and is later found to be symptomatic, Hirsch Velocity Software with Contact Tracing can pull a report of everyone who entered the same door who can then be notified to either get tested or self-quarantine. While this is useful during the days of COVID-19, it can also be used for other applications, such as the seasonal influenza. This means every office can be proactive in responding to potential outbreaks, while simultaneously providing employees with the peace of mind that there are measures in place to keep them safe.

Working from Home

As the economy begins to open up and people around the world return to work, it’s critical to have solutions in place that keep employees and visitors feeling safe, comfortable, and confident. For more information about how Identiv can support an office reopening, call +1 888.809.8880, contact sales@identiv.com , or visit identiv.com .

About Identiv

Identiv, Inc. is a global provider of physical security and secure identification. Identiv’s products, software, systems, and services address the markets for physical and logical access control, video analytics, and a wide range of RFID-enabled applications. Customers in the government, enterprise, consumer, education, healthcare, banking, retail and transportation sectors rely on Identiv’s access and identification solutions. Identiv's mission is to secure the connected physical world: from perimeter to desktop access, and from the world of physical things to the Internet of Everything. Identiv is a publicly traded company and its common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Capital Market in the U.S. under the symbol “INVE.” For more information, visit identiv.com .