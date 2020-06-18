Global Operating Room Equipment Market is estimated to be USD 33.0 Billion by 2024 with a CAGR of 3.9% during the Forecast Period

/EIN News/ -- Covina, CA, June 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global operating room equipment market accounted for US$ 27.2 billion in 2019 and is estimated to be US$ 33.0 billion by 2024 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 3.9%.

The report "Global Operating Room Equipment Market, By Type (Anesthesia Machines, Electrosurgical Units, Multi-parameter Patient Monitors, Surgical Imaging Devices, Operating Tables, and Operating Room Lights), By End-user (Hospitals, Outpatient Facilities, and Ambulatory Surgery Centers (ASCs)), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2024".

Key Highlights:

On March 2019, Hillrom declared that it has gained acquisition from Voalte, Inc, which advances the mobile and digital healthcare communication platform.

On October 2017, Mizuho OSI, a leading company in manufacturing unique surgical tables, launched its new technology, Levo Head Positioning System. This system adds a new level of cause for control and head positioning for allspice procedures from cervical to the sacrum.

Analyst View:

Growth in the investment by government bodies

Rising popularity of minimally invasive procedures due to related benefits such as reduced hospital stays, lesser trauma, and cost-effective procedures is one of the subsidizing factors responsible for the extension of the market. Growth in the investment by government bodies worldwide is boosting the target market. For instance, the Indian government, under its Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana permitted INR 200 crores for the procurement of medical equipment & modular operation theaters and INR 620 crores for cost of construction. Further, growing investments for the development of new operating rooms, upgradation of hospitals, and an increase in the number of new hospitals & ambulatory surgery centers are projected to boost the growth in future. For instance, in 2016, KIMS hospital in Kent, UK, started its fifth operating theater to meet the increasing demand for orthopedic surgeries and invested GBP 250,000 in new technologies for its newly opened operating room.

The global operating room equipment market is segmented by Type (Anesthesia Machines, Electrosurgical Units, Multi-parameter Patient Monitors, Surgical Imaging Devices, Operating Tables, and Operating Room Lights), By End-user (Hospitals, Outpatient Facilities, and Ambulatory Surgery Centers (ASCs)), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa).

Key Market Insights from the report:



The global operating room equipment market accounted for US$ 27.2 billion in 2019 and is estimated to be US$ 33.0 billion by 2024 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 3.9%. The market report has been segmented on the basis of type, end-user, and region.

By type, the anesthesia devices segment accounted for the highest share in the market. Rising usage of anesthesia machines in the surgery centers and technological advancements leads to a large share of the segment. Anesthesia machines are mainly utilized in all types of surgeries. Additionally, speedy adoption of the Anesthesia Information Management Systems (AIMS) accounts for the highest share of the revenue share.

By end-user, the hospitals segment accounts maximum share estimating for about 75%. Furthermore, hospitals are focusing on investing in the up-gradation of operation theaters as they are one of the largest revenue generating sources.

By region, North America lead the operating room equipment market with a revenue share of around 37.3%. Growing prevalence of chronic diseases in the region, huge geriatric population base, growing number of ambulatory surgical centers and sophisticated healthcare infrastructure are key market growth drivers.

Competitive Landscape:

The prominent player operating in the global operating room equipment market includes Steris Corporation, Stryker Corporation, Getinge Group, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc., Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Medtronic, plc., General Electric Company, Mizuho SOI, and Karl Storz GmbH & Co. Kg.

The market provides detailed information regarding industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory framework across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included into the report.

