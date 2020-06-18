LaRose Spotlights Businesses Working Creatively to Provide a Safe Environment for Both Customers and Employees

COLUMBUS – Today Secretary of State Frank LaRose announced the businesses selected for this month’s Ohio Business Spotlight. While we work to reopen our business safely, Ohioans continue to demonstrate creativity, resiliency and grit in every sector and region. This month we are highlighting businesses from every corner of the state that have adapted to provide a safe environment for customers while providing essential services in innovative ways to help others, keep workers employed, and make us proud to be Ohioans.

“Thank you to all Ohio businesses that have gone above and beyond,” said LaRose. “Let’s all make an effort to support our great local businesses this summer as we continue working together to keep ourselves and fellow Ohioans safe.”

Secretary LaRose and his team are continuing to help connect businesses with the right resources they need to grow and succeed. Businesses can visit OhioSoS.gov/Business for a full list of these federal, state, local and private resources.

Learn about the businesses in the spotlight by clicking here.

Click here to watch the video spotlighting our June businesses.

Ohio Business Spotlight is an initiative designed to highlight strong businesses that can serve as examples of Ohio’s economic potential. Ohio businesses start at the Ohio Secretary of State’s office, so there is a special opportunity to empower new entrepreneurs with the knowledge they need to succeed in the Buckeye state. Each month, Secretary LaRose will select various businesses around the state that share a common theme.

###