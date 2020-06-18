Passenger Security Market to Reach USD 8.45 Billion by 2027; Construction of New Airports to Aid Growth: Fortune Business Insights™

Key Companies Profiled are Smiths Detection Group Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Orbcomm, L3 Security & Detection System, Siemens AG, Rapiscan Systems, Axis Communication AB, Bosch Sicherheitssysteme GmbH, Autoclear LLC, Nutech, etc

/EIN News/ -- Pune, June 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global passenger security market is set to gain impetus from the rising investment in various countries in the construction of new airports. In the near future, Asia Pacific is estimated to possess more than 400 airports. Also, the increasing world travellers and air passengers in the developing countries such as Indonesia, India, and China would aid in driving the construction of new international airports. It would increase the need for passenger security.

This information is given by Fortune Business Insights™ in a new report, titled, “Passenger Security Market Size, Share and Covid-19 Impact Analysis, By Equipment (Baggage Inspection Systems, Explosive Trace Detectors, Hand-Held Scanners, Walk-Through Metal Detectors, Full-Body Scanners, Perimeter Intrusion Detection Systems, Video Management Systems, Access Control/Biometric Systems, Bar-Coded Boarding Systems, Cyber-Security Solution), By End-user (Airport, Seaport, Railway Station and others), and Regional Forecast, 2020- 2027.” The report further mentions that the passenger security market size was USD 5.85 Billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 8.45 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.49% during the forecast period.





COVID-19 Impact on Passenger Security Industry



The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.



This Report Answers the Following Questions:

How will the market be affected by changing consumer behaviour?

What are the market trends, challenges, opportunities, growth drivers, and obstacles?

Which crucial strategies are being adopted by key companies to increase sales of passenger security systems?

Which companies would dominate the market in terms of share?

Which region is likely to generate the maximum revenue?

Market Drivers

Rising Threats of Bomb Attack, Man Pads, & Hijacks to Spur Growth

In the aviation industry, rising number of suspicious activities and terror threats are creating high demand for robust frontline passenger security systems across the globe. It is anticipated to propel the passenger screening system market growth in the coming years. Numerous countries are already facing vital concerns regarding passengers who often try to carry illegal weapons, liquid explosives, and prohibited drugs. Hence, the provisions for the aviation authorities are enhanced by the international regulatory frameworks to detect and prevent such cases. The major types of threats are hijacks, man pads, and bomb attack. These malicious activities require maximum layers of security. By installing state-of-the-art technology systems, such potential hazards can be restricted.

Covid-19 Pandemic to Slow Down Growth of Aviation Industry

The outbreak of Covid-19 worldwide is considered to be a significant factor of global crisis. It is impacting the aviation industry negatively. The industry is showcasing a fall in finances owing to the lockdown measure in every country. It has, in turn, declined the number of inbound passenger flights in the Middle East, Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. The International Air Transport Association (IATA) declared that by the end of 2020, the year-on-year passenger revenue is anticipated to lower by USD 252 billion. This pandemic may hamper the market growth by lowering the demand for these security systems.

Segment-

Airport Segment to Dominate Backed by Rising Passenger Preference for Air Transport

In terms of end user, the market is segregated into port, railways, airport, and others. The airport segment held the maximum passenger screening equipment market share in 2019 and is likely to lead during the forthcoming period. This growth is attributable to the rapid inclination of travellers towards air transport. It is occurring because of the availability of affordable air tickets, as well as rising disposable income of the masses. In 2019, there was a positive development of 4.5% in domestic air travel. It would boost the requirement of passenger security systems.





Regional Analysis-

Infrastructure Development Initiatives to Boost Growth in Asia Pacific

Geographically, the market is divided into the Middle East, Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and the rest of the world. Amongst these, North America procured USD 1.96 Billion revenue in 2019. This growth mainly occurred because of the presence of numerous reputed passenger security system manufacturers in the U.S. Asia Pacific, on the other hand, stood in the second position in 2019. The region is experiencing considerable upgradation of commercial airports. Therefore, such initiatives to develop infrastructure would upsurge growth of the market.

Competitive Landscape-

Key Companies Engage in Investments to Develop Unique Security Products

The market houses renowned companies, such as Honeywell International Inc., SITA, and Smiths Detection Group Ltd. They are mainly focusing on investing hefty amount of money in the development of technologically advanced products. Below are a couple of the latest key industry developments:

April 2019 : Axis Communications announced its plans to debut the latest solutions and products at ISC West 2019. The products would consist of new developments in access control technology, multidirectional and infrared (IR) camera capabilities, and network audio. It would help the company in strengthening its position in the security industry.





: Axis Communications announced its plans to debut the latest solutions and products at ISC West 2019. The products would consist of new developments in access control technology, multidirectional and infrared (IR) camera capabilities, and network audio. It would help the company in strengthening its position in the security industry. November 2018: The Israel Airport Authority (IAA) selected Smiths Detection and Eastronics to deliver their 32 advanced checkpoint lanes. These are meant for the new Ramon International Airport and the Ben Gurion Airport. The highly advanced lanes are specially created to enhance passenger experience and operational efficiency.



Fortune Business Insights™ lists out all the companies operating in the global Passenger Security Market. They are as follows:

Smiths Detection Group Ltd. (The UK)

Honeywell International Inc. (The US)

Orbcomm (The US)

L3 Security & Detection System (The US)

Siemens AG (Germany)

Rapiscan Systems (The US)

Axis Communication AB (Sweden)

Bosch Sicherheitssysteme GmbH (Germany)

Autoclear LLC (The US)

Nutech (China)





Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Key Industry Developments –Mergers, Acquisitions and Partnerships Latest technological Advancements Porters Five Forces Analysis Supply Chain Analysis

Global Passenger Security Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Equipment Baggage Inspection Systems Explosive Trace Detectors Hand-Held Scanners Walk-Through Metal Detectors Full-Body Scanners Perimeter Intrusion Detection Systems Video Management Systems Access Control/Biometric Systems Bar-Coded Boarding Systems Cyber-Security Solution Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End-user Airport Seaport Railway Station Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia pacific The Middle East Rest of the world



TOC Continued…!!!







