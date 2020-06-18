Publishers Clearing House Announces Collaboration with Moat to Measure Video and Display Traffic Across PCH Web Properties

Invalid Traffic Rates Reported as 70% Below Industry Benchmarks

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, June 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Publishers Clearing House (PCH) , a leading digital entertainment and commerce destination for millions of U.S. consumers, today announced a new strategic initiative with Moat by Oracle Data Cloud, a leader in real-time attention analytics. The agreement will provide Publishers Clearing House with third-party traffic measurement solutions to better assess inventory quality, as well as quantify audience behavior and media consumption across desktop and mobile devices.



As an entertainment destination for millions of people, with significant adoption in America’s Heartland, PCH is focused on maximizing consumer engagement, which continues to rise. Initial reporting from Moat shows that invalid traffic (IVT) rates for PCH web traffic is 70% below typical industry rates, or benchmarks. This validates the massive engagement from loyal users of PCH’s free-to-play and chance-to-win entertainment properties. Moat will also provide completion rates for video and viewability among other important metrics for advertisers.

“Advertisers are often surprised to learn that PCH can offer them such high performing inventory at a scale that reaches a large and highly engaged audience. The collaboration with Moat provides ongoing analysis that essentially validates the engagement we see on PCH.com. This is something that will help enlighten advertisers who are looking to grow with us,” said Steve Bagdasarian, AVP & GM, Media & Monetization for PCH.

“The foundation to any successful campaign is the assurance that your advertising dollars are well-spent, fraud-free, and viewable,” said Mark Kopera, Head of Product for Moat, Oracle Data Cloud. “As a source that the industry trusts, we are delighted to work with PCH and their commitment to high-quality consumer advertising, to deliver these guarantees to their customers, giving them the tools to know that their ads are seen by real customers and have the intended impact.”



About Publishers Clearing House

Publishers Clearing House is a leading entertainment, commerce, and marketing company that has put consumer engagement and loyalty at the center of its client solutions for more than 60 years. The company is famous for its Prize Patrol which surprises winners on their doorsteps while TV cameras are rolling with oversized checks in amounts ranging from $1,000.00 to big “Win Forever” prizes valued at more than $10,000,000. PCH reaches more than 70% of all U.S. households and is one of the only premium digital publishers to combine first-party user data with purchase data to help marketers and brands connect directly with their precise audiences. PCH’s headquarters is in Jericho, NY with additional offices in Portland (ME), Boston, and New York City. Learn more at media.pch.com.



About Oracle

The Oracle Cloud offers a complete suite of integrated applications for Sales, Service, Marketing, Human Resources, Finance, Supply Chain and Manufacturing, plus Highly Automated and Secure Generation 2 Infrastructure featuring the Oracle Autonomous Database. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), please visit us at www.oracle.com .



About Oracle Data Cloud

Oracle Data Cloud helps marketers use data to capture consumer attention and drive results. Used by 199 of AdAge's 200 largest advertisers, our Audience, Context and Measurement solutions extend across the top media platforms and a global footprint of more than 100 countries. We give marketers the data and tools needed for every stage of the marketing journey, from audience planning to pre-bid brand safety, contextual relevance, viewability confirmation, fraud protection, and ROI measurement. Oracle Data Cloud combines the leading technologies and talent from Oracle's acquisitions of AddThis, BlueKai, Crosswise, Datalogix, Grapeshot, and Moat.

Trademarks

Oracle and Java are registered trademarks of Oracle and/or its affiliates. Other names may be trademarks of their respective owners.