LRN Wins Seven 2020 Telly Awards For Its Workplace Education and Training Videos

Major LRN Award Winners Include Video That Raises Awareness About Responsibilities of Witnesses to Inappropriate Workplace Behaviors and Video That Inspires Employees to Make Decisions Based on All Perspectives

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, June 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ethics and compliance firm LRN Corporation has won seven Telly Awards across multiple non-broadcast categories for its workplace education and training videos. The videos are a part of different interactive education modules and courses that LRN offers for employers to effectively train and educate employees and address difficult workplace issues, such as sexual harassment prevention, reporting misconduct, and data protection and privacy.



LRN’s education video, “ Be A Better Bystander ,” won a Gold Telly Award for Training. The video uses a series of workplace scenarios depicting sexual harassment and inappropriate behavior to illustrate the importance of doing something, big or small, when confronted with an inappropriate situation at work. The training video, “ Blinders ,” which is available as a standalone video as well as part of the eLearning course, “Ethical Decision Making,” won a Gold Telly Award for Directing. The video, showing an employee wearing blinders whose narrow focus causes him to miss situations and issues around him, stresses how we must “see” each other at the human level alongside doing business at the big-picture level.

“It’s an honor to receive such incredible recognition for all of the hard work that our content creation team puts into each of LRN’s workplace education and training materials. We think it’s important to bring challenging workplace issues to life in a deliberate, sensitive and easy-to-absorb manner that also acknowledges that the correct solution is sometimes in conflict with what is the right thing to do,” said Michael Del Polito, Creative Director and Producer at LRN.

LRN’s other 2020 Telly Award-winning workplace education and training videos, all in the non-broadcast category include: “Reporting & Retaliation – The Phone Call” for Craft – Use of Animation; “Code of Conduct – Circus Introduction” for Craft – Use of 2D Animation; “Human Trafficking Awareness” for General – Social Impact and for General – Training (For Corporate Use); and “Data Protection & Privacy” for General – Training (For Corporate Use).

Founded in 1979, The Telly Awards are an annual video award that reach across a range of channels, broadcast and non-broadcast. The Telly Awards are committed to celebrating the very best in the video format – regardless of origin. LRN has earned 11 Telly awards for its training content since 2013.

About LRN

LRN’s mission is to inspire principled performance. Since 1994, LRN has helped over 25 million people at more than 700 companies worldwide simultaneously navigate complex legal and regulatory environments and make ethical decisions, and has also helped hundreds of companies foster ethical, responsible, and inclusive cultures. LRN’s combination of practical tools, education, and strategic advice helps companies translate their values into concrete corporate practices and leadership behaviors that create sustainable competitive advantage. In partnership with LRN, companies need not choose between living principles and maximizing profits, or between enhancing reputation and growing revenue: all are a product of principled performance. As a global company, LRN works with organizations in more than 100 countries.

For additional information on LRN, visit www.LRN.com

