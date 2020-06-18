Environmental Monitoring Market Worth $21.08 Billion by 2025, Growing at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2019- Global Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecasts by Meticulous Research®

/EIN News/ -- London, June 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Environmental protection has been a concern for the global economies for many years. The first initiative related to the environment appeared almost 200 years back, which was focused towards rescuing endangered species. Over the period of time, other reasons, such as thinning of the ozone layer, global warming, acid rain, and water, air, and soil pollution have become highly concerning environmental issues. With growing awareness about environment protection, a new industry sector emerged as environmental industry that was traditionally focused on developing policies, defining legislations, and creating public awareness and willingness for environment protection. As the industry matured, differed vendors started showing interest in developing the various products aimed towards monitoring the climatic change, manage and conserve the natural resources, and create and disseminate a more sustainable way of life in corporate and civil arenas.

The monitoring devices used traditionally were time consuming and offered lower levels of accuracy; and hence the need for more specific products that can detect toxicity in terms of various environmental components with high accuracy became important. Over the years, technological developments in sensors and different components have led to development of advanced monitoring systems and digital sensors. The emergence of digital sensors eliminated the unwanted noise and data security concerns associated with analog sensors. These sensors are also easy to deploy, enable easy way of data transmission, and are relatively low priced as compared to the analog sensors. Over the years, the companies have focused on improving the quality of measurements from digital sensors, and it still remains at the center of innovation in the environmental monitoring market.

The environmental monitoring market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2019 to 2025 to reach $21.08 billion by 2025. The growth in this market is majorly driven by factors like increasing government funding for environmental monitoring programs, development of policies and initiatives to reduce environmental pollution levels, rising installations of environmental monitoring stations, and increased public awareness regarding environmental pollution. However, high cost associated with environmental monitoring solutions and technical issues related to product, trade barriers on environmental technologies, and slow adoption & implementation of pollution control policies in emerging countries hinder the growth of this market.

The global environmental monitoring market studied in this report is majorly segmented by product {[monitor (fixed, portable)], sensors [type (analog, digital), component (particulate, chemical, temperature, pressure, humidity, noise, others), software, others]}, sampling method (continuous monitoring, intermittent monitoring, active monitoring, and passive monitoring), application (air pollution monitoring, water pollution monitoring, soil pollution monitoring, and noise pollution monitoring), and geography.

On the basis of product, the overall environmental monitoring market is majorly classified into four segments as environmental monitoring sensors, environmental monitors, environmental monitoring software, and other environmental monitoring systems/products. The environmental monitoring sensors segment commanded the largest share the overall environmental monitoring market in 2019. Several advantages such as operational flexibility, versatility, small equipment size, low maintenance cost, low space requirement over monitors, and technological advances like miniaturization of sensors and sensor components supported the largest share of the environmental sensors market in 2019.

Further, the overall environmental monitoring sensor market is majorly classified into two segments as analog and digital sensors. The analog environmental monitoring sensors segment commanded the largest share of the environmental monitoring sensors market in 2019, mainly due to their advantages, such as ability to transfer more data, reduction in the number of cables, and ability to save and retrieve data whenever required.

On the basis of component, the overall environmental monitoring sensors market is majorly classified into seven segments: particulate detection, chemical detection, temperature sensing, pressure detection, pressure detection, noise measurement, and others. The particulate detection sensors segment commanded the largest share of the overall environmental monitoring sensors market in 2019. Rising levels of PM2.5 and PM10 in the air, rise in air pollution due to increasing industrialization and urbanization, and increasing government restrictions to prevent air pollutants from exceeding the prescribed limits supported the largest share & the fastest CAGR of this segment.

On the basis of sampling, the overall environmental monitoring market is majorly classified into four segments as continuous monitoring systems, intermittent monitoring systems, passive monitoring systems, and active monitoring systems. The continuous monitoring systems segment commanded the largest share of the overall environmental monitoring market in 2019. The large share of this segment is mainly attributed to its ability to analyze the pollutants at a faster rate along with its ability to detect whether the concentration is increasing or decreasing with time, provide inputs for fast corrective action, increased public access to information, and improved control over the impacts on the environment. The high growth in this segment can be attributed to the government initiatives across the globe towards developing environmental monitoring infrastructure with building a greater number of monitoring stations.

On the basis of application, the overall environmental monitoring market is classified into four segments as air pollution monitoring, water pollution monitoring, soil pollution monitoring, and noise pollution monitoring. The air pollution monitoring segment commanded the largest share of the overall environmental monitoring market in 2019. This is mainly attributed to the growing efforts from governments across the globe towards developing environment-friendly industries, increasing public awareness related to the environmental and healthcare implications of air pollution, and increasing public-private funding towards development of air pollution monitoring technologies. Also, the growing pressure on governing bodies to put forth strict guidelines and regulations to control air pollution from rapid industrialization is supporting the growth in this segment.

Geographically, the global environmental monitoring market is categorized into five major geographies, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2019, North America accounted for the largest share of the global environmental monitoring market. Growing adoption of advanced monitoring technologies, high government investments, strict mandates of the U.S. environmental protection agency, and growing number of efforts and initiatives towards environmental protection are the key factors leading to the largest share of North America in this market. On the other hand, increasing implementations of the environmental policies, growing number of environmental monitoring facilities to comply with the environmental regulations, and rapid industrialization are accelerating the growth of the environmental monitoring market in many countries in the Asia-Pacific region.

Some of the key players operating in the global environmental monitoring market are Honeywell International Inc., Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, Merck KGaA, Siemens AG, General Electric, HORIBA, Ltd, ACOEM Group, Agilent Technologies, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Danaher Corporation, TE Connectivity, Emerson Electric Co., Shimadzu Corporation, and Testo SE & Co. KGaA among others.

