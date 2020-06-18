Novo Announces Plans to Acquire and Field Test a Steinert Mechanical Sorter at Purdy’s Reward / Comet Well

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Novo Resources Corp. (“Novo” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: NVO; OTCQX: NSRPF) is pleased to announce that it is in advanced discussions with Steinert Australia Pty Ltd (“Steinert”) to procure a 1.0m wide KSS 100F LIXT fine mechanical sorting unit, to be deployed at the Company’s wholly-owned Purdy’s Reward and Comet Well JV gold projects during the 2020 field season (see Figure 1 below). The sorter will be manufactured by Steinert in Germany with an expected 18 week delivery time to Australia (see Figure 2 below).



Approvals are being prepared for field testing of up to 10,000 tonnes of material from Purdy’s Reward, Comet Well, and 47K, respectively (total up to 30,000 tonnes). Novo also plans to utilize this sorter to test field exploration samples delivered from its other projects including Egina. Field test work will be designed to better understand gold grades, the extent and location of mineralized conglomerate units, evaluate mechanical sorter gold recovery at production throughput rates and of various sorted size fractions, and provide critical input concerning operational costs.

“This is a very exciting development for Novo,” commented Rob Humphryson, Novo’s CEO and a director. “We have achieved outstanding laboratory level mechanical sorting test results utilizing both Steinert and TOMRA sorters. It’s now time to field test productivity and performance. This Steinert unit will be equipped with technology that is capable of testing material from all our coarse gold projects. It should be noted that both Steinert and TOMRA produce first-class sorting units and the decision to initially deploy a Steinert unit into the field is more a reflection of local, non-technical factors than any distinct differentiation of capabilities. Should field testing of mechanical sorting prove successful, it is likely that the final utilization of this technology will involve a hybrid solution involving equipment from both suppliers. In light of this, we intend to maintain a close working relationship with both suppliers.”

