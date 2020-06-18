Emerald Organic Products Launches Emerald Shield™ Division Alongside Nationwide Reopening and ‘Second Wave’ of Coronavirus

Emerald Shield™ to Offer Hypochlorous Acid Disinfection Tunnels, Sanitization Products, and More

/EIN News/ -- Holbrook, New York, June 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Emerald Organic Products, Inc. (OTC: EMOR) (the “Company”, "Emerald Organic", or "Emerald Organic Products"), a diversified health sciences company, is pleased to announce the launch of Emerald Shield™, an all-encompassing solution developed to facilitate necessary initiatives in a safety-conscious post-COVID-19 world. With a mission to support communities, companies, and municipalities across the United States, Emerald Shield’s key focus areas are its technologically-driven public safety solutions, and transformative health and wellness platforms.

As communities reopen, businesses and government agencies are actively seeking effective ways to keep the state safe by working with companies like Emerald Shield who specialize in sanitizing solutions.

“We have seen overwhelming interest from all industry sectors countrywide,” commented Ken Greenberg, Executive Vice President. “Restaurants, retailers and schools are just some of the businesses knocking on our door. People are eager for life to resume, yet many are still anxious. We believe what we offer can help restore community confidence in a visible, viable and responsible way.”

Emerald Shield’s Sanitizing Clean Booths provide a combination of the latest in technology and safety standards to bring businesses a cost-effective solution to protect both customers and staff. Placed at entrances, an automated infrared monitor first checks body temperature. Super-fine misters then lightly spray individuals in just a few seconds with an atomized solution containing Hypochlorous acid (“HOCl”), a time-tested, Environmental Protection Agency (“EPA”) approved ingredient for use in antimicrobial formulations such as food-contact surface sanitizing solutions. Furthermore, Hypochlorous acid is included in the May 2020 Interim guidance directive from the World Health Organization (“WHO”) titled “Cleaning and disinfection of environmental surfaces in the context of COVID-19.”

“HOCl has long been used in a wide variety of food and beverage processing as well as medical applications, leaving no sticky residue whatsoever,” added Michael Berg, Chief Development Officer of Emerald Organic Products.

Greenberg notes, "Multiple layers of protection are required to fight coronavirus; different methods need to work in tandem, synergistically. In addition to Sanitizing Clean Booths, Emerald Shield offers a wide variety of solutions and services to help businesses and communities reopen safely.”

Those interested in learning more about Emerald Shield are invited to visit www.emeraldshield.com.

About Emerald Organic Products, Inc.

Based in Holbrook, Emerald Organic Products, Inc. (OTC: EMOR), is a diversified health sciences and technology company focused on providing consumers with one of the most robust health and wellness offerings available today. Through its subsidiaries, Emerald is dedicated to both bringing to market, and improving access to, holistic and FDA-regulated products and services. Emerald offers high-quality dietary supplements from its flagship brands, Pura Vida Vitamins™, NxGen™, and Zenavita™. In addition, Emerald has acquired significant technology platforms in Bonsa Health and Carie Health Inc which will provide healthcare professionals and patients alike with a full suite of solutions to transform healthcare through the lenses of convenience and mobility. In Q4 2019, Emerald Organic Products established Emerald Organic Life Sciences, LLC. to develop biopharmaceutical assets licensed from Amarantus Bioscience Holdings, Inc. (OTC: AMBS). Emerald recently formed a collaboration with Todos Medical USA, Inc (OTC: TOMDF) for the purpose of providing technology solutions for Todos’s coronavirus (COVID-19) testing regime. For more information, please visit https://www.emerald-organic.com/.

