VAST Data Collaborates with Intel Corporation to Deliver Proven, Simple and Scalable Solutions for Life Science

VAST’s All-Flash Universal Storage Architecture is an Intel Select Solutions Verified Storage Solution to Support Real-World Genomics Pipelines, Including COVID-19 Research

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, June 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VAST Data , the storage company breaking decades-old tradeoffs, today announced that it has been verified as a solution provider for Intel Select Solutions for Genomics Analytics. As part of the program, VAST is working with Intel to help organizations eliminate the guesswork around building modern genomics research infrastructure that can help provide access to critical data faster than ever before, driving new insights and scientific discovery.

In today's complex data centers, hardware and software infrastructure are not “one size fits all." The Intel Select Solutions program accelerates infrastructure deployment for critical workloads in advanced analytics, hybrid cloud, storage and networking. For enterprises modernizing their data centers to take advantage of the era of advanced genomics analytics, Intel and VAST can accelerate a data-fueled, IT-driven business transformation while enabling organizations to meet their research goals.



VAST Data has developed the world’s first all-flash storage platform that revolutionizes the economics of flash storage to make it affordable for all classes of data, rendering the hard drive and storage tiering obsolete. The power of VAST’s platform is applied across a number of use cases including AI/ML, quantitative trading and seismic processing. VAST’s Universal Storage platform offers genomics analytics customers:

Ease of deployment and the ability to speed up genomics pipelines for life sciences research and healthcare insights dramatically faster than HDD-based architectures

Optimized compute and storage infrastructure that can support multiple concurrent pipelines

The ability to quickly and easily replicate Broad Institute’s Genome Analysis ToolKit (GATK) best practices and create their own pipelines using their Cromwell Workflow Definition Language (WDL) scripts that are part of the solution

“VAST Data is proud to be a part of the Intel Select Solutions program, taking part in the effort to simplify the build-out of genome research infrastructure,” said Jeff Denworth, VP of Products at VAST Data. “Our work with Intel provides a proven blueprint for our joint solution for genomics analytics customers. VAST customers such as Ginkgo Bioworks, the US National Institutes of Health and the US Department of Energy have already made the move to affordable, scalable all-flash storage as they tackle critical research agenda items such as COVID-19 research. With Intel, our customers will now be able to accelerate analysis and reduce operational costs with this pre-validated solution.”

VAST’s enhanced collaboration with Intel continues a year of milestones for the technology vendor. Most recently, the company announced a $100 million Series C funding round at a $1.2 billion valuation in mid-April and introduced version 3 of its Universal Storage architecture at the end of April, providing new capabilities for mission-critical enterprise and media customers.

For more information on the Intel Select Solutions program and its partnership with VAST, please click here , and to learn more about how VAST Data is supporting COVID-19 research, please click here .

About VAST Data

Headquartered in New York City, VAST Data is the storage company bringing an end to complex storage tiering and HDD usage in the enterprise. VAST consolidates applications onto a highly scalable all-flash storage system to meet the performance needs of the most demanding workloads, while also redefining the economics of flash infrastructure to finally make it affordable enough to store all of your data on flash. Since its launch in February 2019, VAST has established itself as the fastest selling storage startup in history. VAST’s Universal Storage now powers several of the world’s leading data-centric computing centers. For more information, please visit https://www.vastdata.com/ and follow VAST Data on Twitter and LinkedIn .

Intel, the Intel logo, and other Intel marks are trademarks of Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries.