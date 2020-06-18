alphaDIRECT Discusses Ballard Power Systems’ Outlook Ahead While Managing Through COVID-19 with CFO, Tony Guglielmin

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, NY, June 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- alphaDIRECT Advisors, an Investor Intelligence firm, announced today that Shawn Severson, Founding Partner, conducted a review of Ballard Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ/TSX: BLDP) and focuses on how Ballard has managed through the COVID-19 pandemic with CFO, Tony Guglielmin.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted every company in our ClimateTech universe to varying degrees. This Management Series interview focuses on how Ballard has managed through the pandemic. Throughout the pandemic, Ballard has maintained much of its business, aside from some supply chain disruptions in China. We would point out that, although the operations in the field were impacted by shut-downs, Ballard was considered an essential business and, as such, was able to continue to operate in Vancouver and engage with customers and suppliers. Looking to the other side of COVID, Ballard’s JVs and supply chain in China were fully restored in the second quarter with Europe beginning to normalize, according to the company. Management believes that, overall, Q2 will be a little bit softer than they had originally expected at the beginning of the year, but the second half of the year may shape up nicely and see activity levels close to where we would have expected them originally, although significant COVID-19 related risks persist, including end-customer project delays,“ said Mr. Severson, Founding Partner of alphaDIRECT Advisors.

https://www.alphadirectadvisors.com/managementseries/bldp-managing-through-covid-19-and-the-outlook-ahead/

