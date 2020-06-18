Asian Operator’s Subscriber Base Rises to 45 Million as Partnership with Evolving Systems Reaches 15-Year Anniversary

- Evolving Systems Celebrates 15 Year Collaboration with Leading Asian Mobile Operator -

/EIN News/ -- ENGLEWOOD, Colo., June 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evolving Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: EVOL), a leader in real-time digital engagement solutions and services and a key mobile data and digital services provider have announced two milestone achievements. First, the partnership between the two companies has now passed the fifteen year mark, an unusually long relationship in the rapidly changing telecommunications industry; and second, the operator’s subscriber base has reached 45 million customers.



Evolving Systems has worked with the operator since its inception. Presently, the two are embarking on a new project to implement changes that will allow the operator’s customers to enjoy full 4G services as the company rolls out its Voice over LTE offering.

Evolving Systems was originally recommended through a partner and selected on the basis of cost-efficiency. According to this mobile operator, the partnership has flourished over the decade and a half in which Evolving Systems technology has been deployed, building on the trusted relationship between the two companies but, just as importantly, Evolving Systems’ understanding of the innovations needed to keep the operator at the head of its market.

During the last 12 months Evolving Systems has been instrumental in the consolidation of the operator’s infrastructure systems into a new data center based around a new virtual infrastructure. In 2019 Evolving Systems deployed its own systems into this new environment, centered on its ‘battle-tested’ Tertio® Service Activation product and Evident solution for billing mediation. As a result, the flow infrastructure from its CRM towards Tertio was simplified to achieve greater stability and reliability.

The operator’s Director of Technology and Strategy said: “Working with Evolving Systems over a lengthy period of time has allowed us to scale out our business, realize cost efficiencies, and ensure our systems can leverage the latest technology available.” He added: “It is a combination of the synergy between the two companies that has developed over the years, along with the continuing innovation that we see come from Evolving Systems’ products and services, that has resulted in such a flourishing relationship.”

Matthew Stecker, CEO, Evolving Systems, stated: “To have worked with this core operator from its inception some 15 years ago to today is quite an achievement. The number of partnerships between suppliers and operators in the telecoms industry that have continued for such a long time is not great. It attests to the determination of both companies to lead their markets with innovative offerings and the relationship between the two that this milestone has been reached.”

Stecker concluded: “Our customer benefits from solutions within our activation and network services business unit. I am confident that with the track record we have established, both companies will continue to grow together over the next 15 years.”

About Evolving Systems®

Evolving Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVOL) is a provider of real-time digital engagement solutions and services to more than 100 customers in over 60 countries worldwide. The Company’s portfolio includes market-leading solutions and services for real-time analytics, customer acquisition, customer value management and loyalty for telecom, retail and financial services companies. Founded in 1985, the Company has its headquarters in Englewood, Colorado, with offices in Asia, Europe, Africa, South America and North America. For more information, please visit www.evolving.com

Follow us on:

https://www.linkedin.com/company/7567/admin/

https://twitter.com/EvolvingSystems