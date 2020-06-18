PLDO Partner Brian J. Lamoureux to be a Featured Speaker on “Data Privacy Rights for the Greater Good”
The webinar addresses the use of COVID-19 tracking methods and measures in the workplace and associated risks that may arise regarding data privacy rights.
As we rapidly begin to use tracking apps and technology to manage the pandemic, it is important to reflect on what impact these technologies will have in the long run in the workplace and our lives.”JOHNSTON, RHODE ISLAND, USA, June 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pannone Lopes Devereaux & O’Gara LLC (PLDO) Partner Brian J. Lamoureux, a prominent business and employment lawyer and leading voice on social and digital media law, will be a featured speaker during a webinar hosted by Compass IT Compliance, entitled “Data Privacy Rights for the Greater Good,” on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at 1 p.m. (EST). Attorney Lamoureux will be joined by Derek Boczenowski, Compass’ VP of IT Audit, to discuss the use of tracking methods and measures deployed in the workplace as a result of the COVID-19 crisis and the potential for “mission creep” over time that may further erode our privacy rights under the guise of the “greater good.”
Panelists will address the huge volume of data collection in the “new normal” and its associated risks, as well as the implications of navigating unchartered waters while complying with the myriad of evolving employment laws and regulations. They will also discuss the impact of new products and emerging uses of tracking applications that go beyond the government’s original intent and purpose of safeguarding the public’s health and well-being during the pandemic. For more information and to register for the webinar, visit https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_0K12VDcjSsOfR_aGLxp0wg.
“I am looking forward to discussing these important policy topics,” said Attorney Lamoureux. “As we rapidly begin to use tracking apps and technology to manage the pandemic, it is important to pause and reflect on what impact these technologies will have in the long run in the workplace and in our lives. Although it’s too soon to know the full scope of this impact, it’s never too late to have this conversation.”
Attorney Lamoureux is a member of PLDO’s Employment, Litigation, Cyber Law, and Corporate & Business Teams. His extensive practice areas include complex commercial litigation, employment law, construction law, social media law, and creditors’ rights. In addition to being an accomplished business litigator, he is a frequent guest speaker, published author and broadcast commentator on cybersecurity and social and digital media legal issues in the news, having made appearances on WPRI-TV, WJAR-TV, WPRO-AM, MYRI-TV, and NECN-TV. He also created and teaches an MBA-level course called “Digital and Social Media in the Business Environment” at his alma mater, Providence College, where he is also a Practitioner Faculty member. In 2011, he was honored for his achievements by Providence Business News with a 40 Under Forty award. And, in 2019, he received Providence College’s Excellence in Teaching award.
Attorney Lamoureux holds a Master of Arts degree in Political Science from the University of Rhode Island and earned his J.D., magna cum laude, from the Syracuse University College of Law. At the same time, he received a Master of Public Administration from the Maxwell School of Citizenship and Public Affairs. He is qualified to serve as a receiver in Rhode Island Superior Court.
ABOUT PANNONE LOPES DEVEREAUX & O'GARA LLC
Pannone Lopes Devereaux & O’Gara (“PLDO”) attorneys are highly skilled with a proven track record of achievement representing clients with respect to complex matters in a wide range of disciplines and industries. The founders of PLDO were formerly partners in an international law firm and are trained in multiple disciplines. The primary areas of practice for the firm include business law, special masterships, government relations and legislative strategies, civil litigation, real estate development, commercial lending, municipal law, nonprofit law, data protection and cyber law, health care law, white collar defense, and estate and trust planning, probate administration and trust litigation. The core values of respect, integrity, quality service and responsiveness are stressed each day at PLDO and the firm is committed to supporting the community in a meaningful way. The firm has offices in Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Florida. For more information, visit www.pldolaw.com.
