Global Data Annotation Market Tools is anticipated to reach US$ 1,820 Million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of ~24.5%

TORONTO, CANADA, June 18, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Data annotation is the progression of pre-processing data to make it operational for machine learning. The word “annotation” denotes any metadata tag used to mark up the fundamentals of a dataset. Adding meaningful metadata on top of the unique data set computer provides a layer of rich information for input into machine learning models. Data annotation basically is the process of labelling the data. This data can be in any of the following forms like images, text, audio, and video.The Global Data Annotation market was valued at US$ 320.0 Million in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 1,820 Million by the year 2026, growing at a CAGR of ~24.5% during the forecast period (2018-2026). Increasing investments in research & development for autonomous vehicles are also contributes significantly to the growth of the market. Data annotation tools are playing an important role for the enhancement of AI applications in medical imaging technologies. The increasing demand for mining meaningful patterns from huge chunk of data is also accentuating the growth of data annotation tools market growth.Data annotation tools provide users for improving the data value by labeling & adding data attributes into it. Different combination of data characteristics helps the end-users for managing the data definition at a centralized location and eliminating the duplicity of rewriting similar standards in multiple places.Image recognition and video processing are used to train machine learning models to recognize and block sensitive content, guide autonomous vehicles, and categorize e-commerce product listings. Supervised data annotation tools give reduced administration efforts and a high level of data integrity which results in improved chances of discovering interesting insights related to data as compared to other types of annotation tools. The market share for supervised annotation in Europe was ~43% in 2018 among different data annotation types.A Data Annotation Tool should comply with regulatory or other requirements, based on the level of security, data requires. To use a data annotation tool, it should have a documented data security approach for workforce, technology, network, and workspaces, which is mostly provided by Linux, where Windows and Mac OS are also on the top providers list.The Linux segment accounted for the highest share of ~47% in 2018 and is expected to dominated the market during the forecast period.The growing technological evolution in the telecom industry is making telecom operators to use advanced technologies such as machine learning to analyze the vast amount of data keep up the changing ecosystem and better serve their customers.The Global IT and Telecom segment for Data Annotation Tool is expected to expand at a CAGR of ~23% during the forecast period.Data annotation tools market is highly competitive in nature with major players including Amazon Mechanical Turk, Inc., Alegion, Annotate, Appen Limited, Clickworker GmbH, CloudApp, CloudFactory Limited, Cogito, iMerit, Innodata and Playment Inc. Some of the recent developments in this market are Alegion (USA) provider of labeling and annotation services for enterprise data science teams (USA), has secured $12 million in series A funding contributed by RHS Investments.Mechanical Turk, Lionbridge AI, Edgecase, Crowdflower, Clickworker are providing solution to get crowdsourced human-annotated data in North American countries and also has prominent services all over the World.Playment's annotation tools deliver high quality labeled datasets at benchmarking speed. AI assistance, Superior design and Configurability make their tools smarter and their major client includes, Daimler, Samsung, Alibaba, SAIC Motors, VAYAVisions etc. Table of Contents1 Introduction1.1 Goal & Objective1.2 Report Coverage1.3 Supply Side Data Modelling & Methodology1.4 Demand Side Data Modelling & Methodology2 Executive Summary2.1 Regional Snapshot2.2 Global Data Annotation Tools Market by Data Form2.3 Global Data Annotation Tools Market by Annotation Type2.4 Global Data Annotation Tools Market by Type of Compatible Platform2.5 Global Data Annotation Tools Market by End-use Industry3 Market Outlook3.1 Introduction3.2 Current & Future Outlook3.3 DROC3.3.1 Drivers3.3.1.1 Demand Drivers3.3.1.2 Supply Drivers3.3.2 Restraints3.3.3 Opportunities3.3.4 Challenges3.4 Market Entry Matrix3.5 Market Opportunity Analysis3.6 Market Regulations3.7 Pricing Mix3.8 Key Customers3.9 Value Chain & Ecosystem4 Market Demand Analysis4.1 Product Benchmarking4.1 Competitor Benchmarking4.3 Business Recommendations4.3.1 Invest in key growth segments4.3.2 Potential End-use Market4.3.3 Focus on Regions4.3.4 Market Expansion & Product Launch4.3.5 Investment on R&D4.3.6 Marketing Strategy5 Global Data Annotation Tools Market, By Compatible Platform5.1 Introduction5.2 Mac OS5.3 Windows5.4 Linux5.5 Others (Android)6 Global Data Annotation Tools Market, By Data Form6.1 Introduction6.2 Text6.3 Image6.4 Video6.5 Others (Speech)7 Global Data Annotation Tools Market, By Annotation Type7.1 Introduction7.2 Supervised7.3 Semi-supervised7.4 Unsupervised8 Global Data Annotation Tools Market, By End-User8.1 Introduction8.2 IT & Telecom8.3 BFSI8.4 Automotive8.5 Healthcare8.6 Retail8.7 Others9 Global Data Annotation Tools Market, By Region9.1 North America9.1.1 U.S.9.1.2 Canada9.1.3 Mexico9.2 Europe9.2.1 Germany9.2.2 France9.2.3 Russia9.2.4 UK9.2.5 Italy9.3 Asia Pacific9.3.1 China9.3.2 Japan9.3.3 India9.3.4 South Korea9.3.5 South East Asia9.4 Middle East & Africa9.4.1 Saudi Arabia9.4.2 UAE9.4.3 Egypt9.4.4 Nigeria9.4.5 South Africa9.5 South America9.5.1 Brazil9.5.2 Argentina9.5.3 Colombia to be continued10 Competitive Intelligence10.1 Top 5 Players Comparison10.1 Market Positioning of Key Players10.1 Market Players Mapping by Segments10.1 Strategies Adopted by Key Market Players10.1 Recent Developments in the Market11 Supply Market Side Analysis (Industrial Player Analysis)11.1 Strategic Benchmarking11.2 Market Share Analysis11.3 Key Players11.3.1 Amazon Mechanical Turk, Inc.11.3.2 Annotate11.3.3 Appen Limited11.3.4 clickworker GmbH11.3.5 CloudApp11.3.6 CloudFactory Limited11.3.7 Cogito11.3.8 iMerit11.3.9 Innodata11.3.10Playment Inc.