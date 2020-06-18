Water and Wastewater Treatment Market Worth $211.3 Billion by 2025, Growing at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2019- Global Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecasts by Meticulous Research®

/EIN News/ -- London, June 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nowadays, declining water quality has become a global concern. It can directly influence the cost of providing water by utilities, reduce the volume of water available for use, and indirectly affect human health. Water pollution mostly occurs as a result of agriculture run-off, domestic sewage, and industrial effluents.

Water treatment plants collects effluent from industrial and municipal sources and treats it to a level of purification that enables its reuse in agriculture, industry, and even as potable drinking source. One of the most significant improvements in the water industry in the recent year is the advancement in membrane technology. There is a vast array of novel membrane material used to treat and help reuse water. For instance, polymeric and ceramic membranes are well known in the industry. The use of membrane technology is increasing due to improvement in recent years that has made them affordable, efficient, and effective. As a result of all these factors, the water treatment industry witnessing boom across the globe.

The water and wastewater treatment market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2019 to 2025 to reach $211.3 billion by 2025. Today, growing global demand for clean water, more stringent regulatory issues, and increasing environmental concerns make water and wastewater treatment systems more relevant than ever. Rapid population growth and urbanization, growing demand for new water resources, rising focus on water quality and public health, increasing prevalence of water borne diseases, increase in industrial demand, and stringent governmental regulations on treating wastewater also aids in the growth of this market. Moreover, growing focus on sewage treatment in the countries like the U.S., China, and India; and potable water for small communities provide significant opportunities in this market.

However, high cost of equipment, operations, and disposal obstructs the growth of this market to some extent. In addition, aging water infrastructure, excess energy consumption, and rising expenditure due to excess sludge production are some of the major challenges in the overall water and wastewater treatment market.

The overall water and wastewater treatment market is mainly segmented by product category (treatment technologies, delivery equipment, treatment chemicals, and instrumentation), delivery equipment (pipes and fittings, pumps, filters, valves and controls, and blowers), treatment chemicals (coagulants & flocculants, disinfectants and general biocidal products, scale and corrosion inhibitors, pH conditioners, antifoam chemicals, and other chemicals), instrumentation (anaerobic digestion sensors, activated sludge instrumentation, nutrient removal instrumentation, and sedimentation sensors), application (municipal and industrial), and geography.

Based on technology type, membrane separation commanded the largest share of the overall water and wastewater treatment technologies market in 2019. The large share of this segment is mainly attributed to rising demand for low energy consuming water treatment processes and growing emphasis on reducing the usage of chemicals in water treatment. However, Membrane Bio- Reactor (MBR) treatment/technology market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR, as it is emerging as an efficient compact technology for municipal and industrial wastewater treatment.

The water and wastewater treatment delivery equipment market is mainly segmented into pipes and fittings, pump, filter, valve and controls, and blower. Due to necessity of creating a connection between two pieces of pipe used in building sewer lines, disposal sewer lines, drain field lines, cleanouts, and standpipes application; the pipe and fitting segment commanded the largest share of the overall water and wastewater treatment delivery equipment market in 2019.

Based on chemical type, coagulant and flocculants commanded the largest share of the overall water and wastewater treatment chemicals market in 2019. The large share of this segment is mainly attributed to rising global population, growing need of wastewater reuse, stringent government regulations for wastewater treatment, and growing use of water treatment chemicals in the municipal and industrial water treatment processes.

Based on instrumentation type, anaerobic digestion sensors commanded the largest share of the overall water and wastewater treatment instrumentation market in 2019.

On the basis of application, municipal application commanded the largest share of the overall water and wastewater treatment market in 2019, owing to increasing focus on the water quality and public health. However, industrial application is expected to grow with the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. The fast growth of this segment is mainly attributed to its rapid growth in the global industrial sector and growing demand for water and wastewater treatments for providing clean and processed water.

Geographically, the global water and wastewater treatment market is segmented into North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (France, Germany, U.K., Italy, Spain, and RoE), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Indonesia, and RoAPAC), Latin America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, and RoLATAM), and the Middle East and Africa. Asia-Pacific region is expected to dominate the global water and waste water treatment market, followed by North America, Europe, and Latin America. The large share of this region is mainly attributed to increasing population, rising demand for advanced residential water treatment, development of membrane technology, increased environmental deterioration, declining availability of clean water, increasing public-sector investment in water infrastructure, and increasing research and development expenditure.

The key players operating in the global water and wastewater treatment market are Suez Environnement S.A. (France), Xylem Inc. (U.S.), Dow Water & Process Solutions (U.S.), Evoqua Water Technologies Corporation (U.S.), 3M (U.S.), Pentair plc (U.K.), ITT Inc. (U.S.), United Utilities Group PLC (U.K.), Kingspan Environmental Ltd. (U.K.), The Dow Chemical Company (U.S.), Kemira Oyj (Finland), BASF SE (Germany), Calgon Carbon Corporation (U.S.), Kurita Water Industries Ltd. (Japan), Veolia Environnement S.A. (France), Bio-Microbics, Inc. (U.S.), Trojan Technologies Inc. (Canada), Aquatech International Corporation (U.S.), ASIO, spol. s r.o. (Czech Republic), Orenco Systems, Inc. (U.S.), and Scinor Water America, LLC (U.S.) among others.

Scope of the Report:

Water and Wastewater Treatment Market, by Product Category

Treatment Technologies

Delivery Equipment

Treatment Chemicals

Instrumentation

Water and Wastewater Treatment Technologies Market, by Type

Membrane Separation Reverse Osmosis (Ro) Membranes Ultrafiltration (UF) Membranes Micro-Filtration (MF) Membrane Nano-Filtration (NF) Membrane Others

Activated Sludge

Clarification

Sludge Thickening and Dewatering

Wastewater Pre-Treatment

Chlorination

Industrial Demineralization

Sludge Drying

Membrane Bio-Reactor (MBR)

Sludge Digestion

Other Treatments/Technologies

Water and Wastewater Treatment Delivery Equipment Market, by Type

Pipes and Fittings

Pumps

Filters

Valves and Controls

Blowers

Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals Market, by Type

Coagulants & Flocculants

Disinfectants and General Biocidal Products

Scale and Corrosion Inhibitors

Antifoam Chemicals

pH Conditioners

Other Chemicals

Water and Wastewater Treatment Instrumentation Market, by Type

Anaerobic Digestion Sensors

Activated Sludge Instrumentation

Nutrient Removal Instrumentation

Sedimentation Sensors

Water and Wastewater Treatment Market, by Application

Municipal

Industrial

Water and Wastewater Treatment Market, by Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe France Germany U.K. Italy Spain Russia The Netherlands Rest of Europe (RoE)

Asia-Pacific (APAC) China Japan India Australia Indonesia Rest of APAC (RoAPAC)

Rest of World Latin America Brazil Chile Argentina Rest of Latin America Middle East and Africa



