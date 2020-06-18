Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 721 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 170,924 in the last 365 days.

OMA announces postponement of Annual General Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders’ Meeting

/EIN News/ -- MONTERREY, Mexico, June 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mexican airport operator Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V., known as OMA (NASDAQ: OMAB; BMV: OMA), announces that given the prevailing conditions related to the SARS-CoV2 (COVID-19) virus that do not guarantee the health of the participants at the Annual General Ordinary and the Extraordinary Shareholders’ Meeting (the “Meeting”), which was scheduled to be held on June 19, 2020, the Meeting has been postponed. The new date of the Meeting will be duly informed on a timely manner.

                                
About OMA
Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V., known as OMA, operates 13 international airports in nine states of central and northern Mexico. OMA’s airports serve Monterrey, Mexico’s third largest metropolitan area, the tourist destinations of Acapulco, Mazatlán, and Zihuatanejo, and nine other regional centers and border cities. OMA also operates the NH Collection Hotel inside Terminal 2 of the Mexico City airport and the Hilton Garden Inn at the Monterrey airport. OMA employs over 1,000 persons in order to offer passengers and clients airport and commercial services in facilities that comply with all applicable international safety, security, and ISO 9001:2008 environmental standards.  OMA is listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange (OMA) and on the NASDAQ Global Select Market (OMAB). For more information, visit:

CONTACT:

Chief Financial Officer
Ruffo Pérez Pliego
+52 (81) 8625 4300
rperezpliego@oma.aero 

Investor Relations: 
Emmanuel Camacho 
+52 (81) 8625 4308
ecamacho@oma.aero

Primary Logo

You just read:

OMA announces postponement of Annual General Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders’ Meeting

Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.