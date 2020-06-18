Align Technology Announces Partnership With MedTech Innovator Asia Pacific, Industry’s Leading Nonprofit Startup Accelerator

Support for Program Underscores Align Technology’s Commitment to Advancing Health Solutions and Improving the Lives of Patients in the Asia Pacific Region

/EIN News/ -- SAN JOSE, Calif., LOS ANGELES, and SINGAPORE, June 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALGN) today announced its partnership with MedTech Innovator, the premier nonprofit startup accelerator in the medical technology industry. MedTech Innovator matches healthcare industry leaders with innovative medtech startups for mentorship and support. In 2020, MedTech Innovator will select 20 startups to participate in its Asia Pacific Showcase program and will award more than $300,000 in cash prizes, scholarships, and in-kind services to its participants.



Align Technology will work with MedTech Innovator Asia Pacific to mentor and foster the growth of promising early to mid-stage companies selected for the 2020 Showcase program and provide financial support to MedTech Innovator.

“We are proud to support MedTech Innovator’s program and this year’s promising group of companies that aim to transform the lives of patients in the Asia Pacific region,” said Julie Tay, Align Technology senior vice president and managing director, Asia Pacific. “Align reimagined and reinvented orthodontic and restorative treatments, and as we continue to innovate in our industry, we appreciate the work that medtech startups are doing to advance innovation within the medical industry.”

“MedTech Innovator is committed to seeking out the industry’s most promising medical technologies and digital health companies. Our partners and sponsors play a key role in advancing innovation by imparting valuable insights, industry knowledge and individualized mentorship to the entrepreneurs in our program,” said Paul Grand, CEO of MedTech Innovator. “We are excited to welcome Align Technology as our newest partner and look forward to working together to help emerging companies achieve their goals in bettering patient outcomes and providing value to the Asia Pacific health care system.”

The MedTech Innovator Asia Pacific Program is held in partnership with the Asia Pacific Medical Technology Association (APACMed).

About MedTech Innovator:

Based in Los Angeles, Calif., MedTech Innovator is the premier nonprofit startup accelerator in the medical technology industry. Our mission is to improve the lives of patients by matching healthcare industry leaders with innovative early-stage medtech companies for mentorship and support. For more information about MedTech Innovator, visit https://medtechinnovator.org/ and follow @MedTechAwards on Twitter. To receive industry insights and highlights about MedTech Innovator’s current and alumni participant companies, subscribe to its monthly newsletter .

About Align Technology, Inc.:

Align Technology designs and manufactures the Invisalign® system, the most advanced clear aligner system in the world, iTero® intraoral scanners and services, and CAD/CAM software. Align has helped treat over 8 million patients with the Invisalign system and is driving the evolution in digital dentistry with the iTero intraoral scanner and exocad CAD/CAM software − modernizing today’s practices by enabling enhanced digital orthodontic and restorative workflows to improve patient outcomes and practice efficiencies. Visit www.aligntech.com for more information.

For additional information about the Invisalign system or to find an Invisalign doctor in your area, please visit www.invisalign.com. For additional information about the iTero digital scanning system, please visit www.itero.com. For additional information about exocad dental CAD/CAM offerings and a list of exocad reseller partners, please visit www.exocad.com.

Align Technology

Media Contact:

Jasmine Chng

+65 6690 3957

jchng@aligntech.com

MedTech Innovator

Media Contact:

Lara Lingenbrink

Health+Commerce

858.525.1414

lara@healthandcommerce.com