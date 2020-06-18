Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Green Plains to Participate at the 6th Annual ROTH London Conference

/EIN News/ -- OMAHA, Neb., June 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) today announced it will be participating in investor meetings at the 6th Annual ROTH London Conference on Wednesday, June 24 and Thursday, June 25, 2020.

Materials used at the conference will be available on the Investors page of Green Plains’ website at http://investor.gpreinc.com/events.cfm, beginning at 8:00 a.m. ET (7:00 a.m. CT) on Wednesday, June 24, 2020.

About Green Plains Inc.
Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) is a diversified commodity-processing business with operations that include corn processing, grain handling and storage and commodity marketing and logistics services. The company is one of the leading corn processors in the world and, through its adjacent businesses, is focused on the production of sustainable biofuels and sustainable high-protein and novel feed ingredients. Green Plains owns a 50% interest in Green Plains Cattle Company LLC and owns a 49.0% limited partner interest and a 2.0% general partner interest in Green Plains Partners LP. For more information about Green Plains, visit www.gpreinc.com.

Green Plains Inc. Contacts
Investors: Phil Boggs | Senior Vice President, Investor Relations & Treasurer | 402.884.8700 | phil.boggs@gpreinc.com
Media: Leighton Eusebio | Manager, Public Relations | 402.952.4971 | leighton.eusebio@gpreinc.com

