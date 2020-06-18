Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Aurora Spine Corporation to Present at June 2020 Lytham Partners Virtual Investor Growth Conference

/EIN News/ -- CARLSBAD, California, June 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Spine Corporation (“Aurora Spine” or the “Company”) (TSXV: ASG) is scheduled to participate in a virtual presentation and fireside chat at the June 2020 Lytham Partners Virtual Investor Growth Conference on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at 5:00pm ET (2:00pm PT).

A webcast of the presentation will be posted under the investor relations section of Aurora Spine’s website at www.aurora-spine.com, or can be accessed at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2422/35350 or www.lythampartners.com/virtual. A replay of the presentation will be available following the event.

Management will also be participating in virtual one-on-one meetings on Thursday, June 25, 2020. To arrange a meeting, please contact Adam Lowensteiner of Lytham Partners at lowensteiner@lythampartners.com or visit www.lythampartners.com/virtual.

About Aurora Spine

Aurora Spine is focused on bringing new solutions to the spinal implant market through a series of innovative, minimally invasive, regenerative spinal implant technologies.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contact:

Aurora Spine Corporation

Trent Northcutt
President and Chief Executive Officer
(760) 424-2004

Jana F. Kiena
Chief Financial Officer
(760) 424-2004
www.aurora-spine.com

Adam Lowensteiner
LYTHAM PARTNERS, LLC
Phoenix | New York
Telephone: 646-829-9700
arosf@lythampartners.com

