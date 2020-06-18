The Movie Studio Inc. CEO Discusses Unique Business Model, Evolution of Video on Demand (VOD) in the Wake of COVID-19 Pandemic

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, June 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkNewsAudio -- The Movie Studio Inc. (OTC: MVES) today announces that its founder, president & CEO, Gordon Scott Venters, has been featured in an exclusive audio interview with NetworkNewsWire (“NNW”), a financial news and content distribution company and one of 45+ brands in the InvestorBrandNetwork (“IBN”). During the interview, Venters provided some background on The Movie Studio’s strategy to disrupt the video on demand industry as major players like Disney and Viacom continue to announce massive acquisitions in the space.



Venters started the interview by detailing what makes The Movie Studio distinctive in the video on demand arena. “The Movie Studio is a first-mover digital disrupter focused on the rapidly expanding video on demand sector,” he said. “The reason we’re a disruptor is because we have a unique business model that hasn’t entered the space in either an app form or a video on demand form that we think could definitely command market share.”

The company’s business model combines tried-and-true strategies like growth by acquisition with innovative new ideas, like ‘MovieSodes’, as Venters discussed. “People want to be in the motion picture industry, and, of course, that has been held captive for a long time by the studio configuration,” he noted.

With The Movie Studio’s MovieSodes feature, users can “upload a video clip… and send it to our producers for consideration for our upcoming feature films. We’re going to fracture motion picture manufacturing into shooting on the weekends... Over 10 weeks, we smash that content together and end up with a feature film for global distribution.” Venters added that this new approach allows individuals to “get involved with a feature film while it’s being manufactured” instead of being cast ahead of time.

In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, nearly every sector has been impacted. Video on demand, however, is one of the few industries that was strategically positioned to benefit from the unprecedented situation.

“We’re very fortunate that, when the pandemic came around, people were sheltered in place and were digesting content more frequently and more robustly,” Venters said. “Right in the midst of the pandemic, on March 17, 2020, Tubi was bought by Fox/Disney for $440 million. On the coattails, the same day, you had Pluto TV bought by Viacom for $330 million. Now, those giant media companies wouldn’t have spent that capital unless they felt that the consumer ingestion of content was going to accelerate at a super-fast rate.”

The shifting tide toward video on demand was perhaps most visible through Universal’s decision to release its “Trolls” film straight to DVD, bypassing the usual theatrical release and fracturing the studio’s relationship with AMC. Venters added that the success of this release could lead to lasting changes in the film industry.

“The studios don’t really care either way,” he stated. “What they want to do is monetize the content they manufacture, and, at the end of the day, the content is monetized by the end user.”

About The Movie Studio Inc.

The Movie Studio Inc. is a vertically integrated motion picture production and distribution company engaged in the acquisition, development, production and distribution of independent motion picture content for worldwide consumption, with a particular focus on video on demand (VOD), foreign sales and various media devices. It is disrupting traditional media content delivery systems with its digital business model of motion picture distribution and intends direct server access of its content with geo-fractured territories for worldwide distribution. The company was formerly known as Destination Television Inc. and changed its name to The Movie Studio Inc. in November 2012. It is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. For more information, visit the company’s website at www.TheMovieStudio.com .

About NetworkNewsAudio (NNA)

NetworkNewsAudio (“NNA”) allows you to sit back and listen to market updates, CEO interviews and a company AudioPressRelease (“APR”). These audio clips provide snapshots of position, opportunity and momentum. NNA can assist your company by cutting through the overload of information in today's market. NNA brings its Client Partners unparalleled visibility, recognition and brand awareness. NNA is just one site within our sizable family of 45+ brands within the InvestorBrandNetwork (“IBN”). IBN is a comprehensive provider of news and original articles; we aggregate and syndicate this content for much bigger impact. IBN also adds Press Release Enhancement and a full array of social media communication solutions and has amassed a collective audience that includes millions of social media followers. As a multifaceted financial news and distribution company with an extensive team of journalists and writers, IBN has the unparalleled ability to reach a wide audience comprising investors, consumers, journalists and the general public with an ever-growing distribution network of 5,000+ key syndication outlets across the nation.

