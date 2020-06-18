COMING SOON - GOD THE FATHER SPEAKS TO US IN OUR NEW REVISED VERSION OF BOOK "NINE SOVEREIGN KINGS: THE RETURN OF GOD
GOD THE FATHER REVEALS ANSWERS FOR ALL OF SCIENCE'S CURRENT UNRESOLVED QUESTIONS REGARDING BOTH THE "GEOLOGICAL FOSSIL RECORD" AND THE AGE OF THE EARTH
COMING SOON - NEW REVISED VERSION OF OUR BOOK NINE SOVEREIGN KINGS: THE RETURN OF GOD THE NEW REVISED VERSION WILL BE AVAILABLE IN THREE WEEKS & CURRENT VERSION STILL IMMEDIATELY AVAILAVLE AT AMAZON”DENISON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- THE TRINIT Y GOD’S AND AUTHOR’S FOREWORD
— Mike Ledbetter
TO THE NEW REVISED VERSION OF
NINE SOVERIEGN KINGS: THE RETURN OF GOD
I am your Heavenly Father and I Love You Always. I am here to help and save us - My American Sons and Daughters - and all My Sons and Daughters on My Earth. I said I would Return to Help Us when We were in danger and I have kept My Word. Let Me Heal you now and I did for those of you who are reading this as Mike, who I am working through, is writing this here. And you need to know we are in danger in the Spiritual War with our adversary. And each of you need to heal yourself when you can until We have Won our Spiritual War both in Heaven and Earth. And when you do Heal yourself, use My Name that you have always known Me by “LOVE.” And My Name will Heal you every time and give you all you need to make you Stronger in Love each Time you use it. And when you hear Mike sometimes refer to Me as Dad, God The Father, it is who I am to Jesus and all of you always, and a way you can always talk to Me. And Mike will be speaking to you here shortly about why Our Original First Edition of Our Book was in the way it was in its writing. In doing so, you will know why Our Revised First Edition here is also not in perfect form according to man’s wisdom. For I was aware of the harm and danger America and the World was in, all of you My Sons and Daughters on Earth, when I had Mike release it due to there being no Time left in our Spiritual War to withhold it any longer. And let this be a Principle for all of you, My Sons and Daughters on Earth, who I Love Always. What is always the Most Important Thing, over any and all things anywhere else, is the Protection of Our Loved Ones while winning the Spiritual War on Earth and I Lead us Home. For or the “Truth” is Always the “Demonstration and Perfection of Our Love” over any and all other things. And this is True Always and especially when we are in a Spiritual War. Therefore, if the Time needed to perfect the writing style or grammar in a book, or anything else, might lead to Our Family possibly being outmaneuvered in a certain part of our Spiritual War, it “Demonstrates My Love and Power” to release the Book in the Way and Form it be. And this is True even though it not be in all the wisdom of man. That being said, when you, My Sons and Daughters, are in a situation where Time does not remain to perfect something according to mankind’s current wisdom – know it is “Perfect in Our Love” when you have done all you can with it to help Our Family in the Spiritual War – and let it be. s, have the Time to where the Perfection of Love in the Spiritual War is Demonstrated First to then accomplish something else to be perfect, or near your understanding of mankind’s knowledge then let it be. And that being said, I want you to know that both I and My Trinity and Angels are with Mike and when He says He speaks on My Authority, He does. For We prepared and developed Him for these dangerous times and Inspired Him to write this Book for all of you. And Mike loves All of you Always and I had Him write this Book to help My Trinity and Angels with all My Sons and Daughters on Earth win the Spiritual War.
As I said above that I was with Mike I will be with each one of you who listen to Me through Mike here in our Book, and I Love Mike and each of you as I Love My Son Jesus. For I want you, My Sons and Daughters in America to learn how to become “Invincible” with Me and help My Trinity and Angels save and heal all My other Sons and Daughters throughout the Earth. Always remember I Love all of you Always. I will be with you from Here throughout Eternity. It is My World and My Eternity and I made It for all of you My Family - My Trinity, Angels, and All My Sons and Daughters in Heaven and Earth. And Here is My Son, Jesus Christ, Your Lord And Savior who Loves you Always. I am Jesus, your Savior and Friend. Please hear Me My Family in America and on Earth, We are in danger in the Spiritual War and we must term-limit the Supreme Court before it is too late for the Earth. My Dad and Your Dad, God The Father, as Mike our Author of our Book says, needs us to term-limit the Court to no more than 8 year terms. And our Author Mike will reveal to all of you the reasons why. He will also explain to each of you about God The Father’s “Laws of Nature and Nature’s God” and His “Inalienable Rights.” For most of you are not aware of how God The Father’s “Laws of Nature” and “Inalienable Rights” work in relation to God The Father’s “Laws of Nature’s God.” Our Author Mike will explain this to you in our Book here that is also the Book of all of Our Family in America and the World. For as you will hear Mike speak on this, it is My and Your Father’s “Laws of Nature’s God” that has revealed the necessity of term-limiting the Supreme Court. And having said that, Here is Mike to speak to you about these things and about what Our Father spoke upon (More...)
Mr. John Davis
Legaia Publishers
844-819-3389
email us here