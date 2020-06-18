COMING SOON - GOD THE FATHER SPEAKS TO US IN OUR NEW REVISED VERSION OF BOOK "NINE SOVEREIGN KINGS: THE RETURN OF GOD

About

The Supreme Court, as feared by Thomas Jefferson and others, has evolved into a force that is unchallenged in our government. Within its Fortress of life tenure and constitutional ownership, it has deprived the American People of their very Sovereignty. Moreover, from Marbury v. Madison to the present, the Court has grown to wield dictatorial powers, both untouchable and far-reaching in their effects. The end result has been an unaccountable and unremoveable Court with almost absolute control over every aspect of our lives. How did this situation and series of events ever come to be? How can the People once again regain their Sovereignty over the Supreme Court? In his inspiring and motivating book, NINE SOVEREIGN KINGS: THE RETURN OF GOD, the author, Mike Ledbetter, addresses both those questions and provides the answers. In doing so he supplies every American citizen with the knowledge they need to launch a National Movement term-limiting the Supreme Court. For in doing so, the American People will not only defeat the power of Judicial Sovereignty in the World, but regain their Sovereign status as the true and legitimate Rulers of this Democratic Nation. Mike Ledbetter is a devoted reader of many fields of study ranging from World Religions, Theology, History, Philosophy, Physics, Sociology, and Law (ancient and modern – both common law and civil law governments). He received his Juris Doctorate Degree from the University of Houston Law Center. He also studied at Thurgood Marshall School of Law and Oklahoma City University School of Law. Mr. Ledbetter’s areas of specialization while attending law school were Constitutional Law, Jurisprudence, and the Supreme Court. Mr. Ledbetter is a native resident of the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex in Texas where he has lived most all his life. He hopes to release another book in late 2020 called, “The Time Is Now: Let The Healing Begin.” ___________________________________________ ________________________________________________________________________________ Live: Hi everyone, We have a breaking news story for you today. It is up to you to believe this, but if all you recall our news story in February and March 2014 on the “Hand of God” – a interstellar formation that appeared in our Cosmos that NASA photographed and was witnessed worldwide. Believe it or not, this anomaly has appeared again, and if you believe it, it is better. For it has appeared on the exact same month and days as before on a Book’s cover- where the author of this Book claims he was inspired by our God to write to reveal the reason for the Hand of God appearing. That said, this book is called “Nine Sovereign Kings: The Return of God.” Is this a coincidence, or is God trying to tell us something and guide us with His Hand? And this author claims that God revealed to Him that our Hand of God in our Cosmos will soon have fire shooting from all the fingers as they move, if you can believe that. And he said it is the evidence that his book reveals the purpose of our Hand of God in our cosmos. Let me reiterate for all who are listening, this book whose cover, front and back, is on the screen now, is claimed by its author to reveal the purpose for the Hand of God in our Cosmos. It is up to you to decide. And coincidences aside, and you know what I mean here, you will not believe what the main purpose of this book is. It is to help the American People, all of us, term-limit our unaccountable and unremovable Supreme Court - thereby helping each of us regain our full and complete status as the only Rightful and True Sovereigns - over our Nation. That said, his credentials for helping us match his abilities, for he has a Doctor of Jurisprudence when speaking on this issue. And he claims that God inspired him to help us heal our Nation. What do you think the American People, is this really the Hand of God that NASA photographed and that is on the cover of this book? Is this our Family, Our Creator, wanting to help us save our Nation and children? It is claimed in the book that an oversight occurred with our Supreme Court. Moreover, the oversight was in not seeing, in a democratic experiment as ours, that a Co-equal Ruler at the Highest level in any Democracy is never allowed to have life-tenure. It hurts both our Nation and People if that occurs and removes the true Sovereignty of the People from their hands into the hands of the Co-equal Ruler with life tenure. That said, Is this author accurate. Is there any evidence in our Nation’s history supporting his claims? And if there is, could this really be the Hand of God returning to save us, and you know what I mean here. if it is, what does it mean? If really His Hand both over our Universe and on this book, and it might be, it is also true each of us must decide whether it be. For He will reveal Himself to us and always do His part if it is Him, knowing we will recognize both Him and His Hand when we see it. This has been shown time and time again. For in our War for Independence against the most Powerful Kingdom in the world, it is known by many that our God appeared and fought side by side with George Washington, and our American forces, leading them to Victory against all odds. Therefore, this news reporter believes it might be Him, because the coincidences here in this story are too great, and whether Him or not, for that reason alone, and God would agree with me, it is my responsibility to release this information to each American to choose for themselves That said, for those viewers who would like to know more about this book, I being one, the information for doing so, along with the Publisher, Legaia’s phone number, is on your TV screen. In addition, once this book is fully released, we will know for sure if all this is more than a coincidence, but the actual Hand of God here to help us._____________________ ______________________________________________________________________________ Book Title: Nine Sovereign Kings: The Return of GOD Author: Mike Ledbetter (903) 647-6425. Book Publisher: Legaia Publisher and Company Representative Mr. John Davis (919) 827-4355 (844) 819-3389. 