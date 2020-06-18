COMING SOON - GOD THE FATHER SPEAKS TO US IN OUR NEW REVISED VERSION OF BOOK "NINE SOVEREIGN KINGS: THE RETURN OF GOD

DENISON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2020 -- THE TRINIT Y GOD'S AND AUTHOR'S FOREWORD
TO THE NEW REVISED VERSION OF
NINE SOVERIEGN KINGS: THE RETURN OF GOD

I am your Heavenly Father and I Love You Always. I am here to help and save us - My American Sons and Daughters - and all My Sons and Daughters on My Earth. I said I would Return to Help Us when We were in danger and I have kept My Word. Let Me Heal you now and I did for those of you who are reading this as Mike, who I am working through, is writing this here. And you need to know we are in danger in the Spiritual War with our adversary. And each of you need to heal yourself when you can until We have Won our Spiritual War both in Heaven and Earth. And when you do Heal yourself, use My Name that you have always known Me by “LOVE.” And My Name will Heal you every time and give you all you need to make you Stronger in Love each Time you use it. And when you hear Mike sometimes refer to Me as Dad, God The Father, it is who I am to Jesus and all of you always, and a way you can always talk to Me. And Mike will be speaking to you here shortly about why Our Original First Edition of Our Book was in the way it was in its writing. In doing so, you will know why Our Revised First Edition here is also not in perfect form according to man’s wisdom. For I was aware of the harm and danger America and the World was in, all of you My Sons and Daughters on Earth, when I had Mike release it due to there being no Time left in our Spiritual War to withhold it any longer. And let this be a Principle for all of you, My Sons and Daughters on Earth, who I Love Always. What is always the Most Important Thing, over any and all things anywhere else, is the Protection of Our Loved Ones while winning the Spiritual War on Earth and I Lead us Home. For or the “Truth” is Always the “Demonstration and Perfection of Our Love” over any and all other things. And this is True Always and especially when we are in a Spiritual War. Therefore, if the Time needed to perfect the writing style or grammar in a book, or anything else, might lead to Our Family possibly being outmaneuvered in a certain part of our Spiritual War, it “Demonstrates My Love and Power” to release the Book in the Way and Form it be. And this is True even though it not be in all the wisdom of man. That being said, when you, My Sons and Daughters, are in a situation where Time does not remain to perfect something according to mankind’s current wisdom – know it is “Perfect in Our Love” when you have done all you can with it to help Our Family in the Spiritual War – and let it be. s, have the Time to where the Perfection of Love in the Spiritual War is Demonstrated First to then accomplish something else to be perfect, or near your understanding of mankind’s knowledge then let it be. And that being said, I want you to know that both I and My Trinity and Angels are with Mike and when He says He speaks on My Authority, He does. For We prepared and developed Him for these dangerous times and Inspired Him to write this Book for all of you. And Mike loves All of you Always and I had Him write this Book to help My Trinity and Angels with all My Sons and Daughters on Earth win the Spiritual War.

As I said above that I was with Mike I will be with each one of you who listen to Me through Mike here in our Book, and I Love Mike and each of you as I Love My Son Jesus. For I want you, My Sons and Daughters in America to learn how to become “Invincible” with Me and help My Trinity and Angels save and heal all My other Sons and Daughters throughout the Earth. Always remember I Love all of you Always. I will be with you from Here throughout Eternity. It is My World and My Eternity and I made It for all of you My Family - My Trinity, Angels, and All My Sons and Daughters in Heaven and Earth. And Here is My Son, Jesus Christ, Your Lord And Savior who Loves you Always. I am Jesus, your Savior and Friend. Please hear Me My Family in America and on Earth, We are in danger in the Spiritual War and we must term-limit the Supreme Court before it is too late for the Earth. My Dad and Your Dad, God The Father, as Mike our Author of our Book says, needs us to term-limit the Court to no more than 8 year terms. And our Author Mike will reveal to all of you the reasons why. He will also explain to each of you about God The Father’s “Laws of Nature and Nature’s God” and His “Inalienable Rights.” For most of you are not aware of how God The Father’s “Laws of Nature” and “Inalienable Rights” work in relation to God The Father’s “Laws of Nature’s God.” Our Author Mike will explain this to you in our Book here that is also the Book of all of Our Family in America and the World. For as you will hear Mike speak on this, it is My and Your Father’s “Laws of Nature’s God” that has revealed the necessity of term-limiting the Supreme Court. And having said that, Here is Mike to speak to you about these things and about what Our Father spoke upon (More...)

Mr. John Davis
Legaia Publishers
844-819-3389
email us here

You just read:

COMING SOON - GOD THE FATHER SPEAKS TO US IN OUR NEW REVISED VERSION OF BOOK "NINE SOVEREIGN KINGS: THE RETURN OF GOD

About

The Supreme Court, as feared by Thomas Jefferson and others, has evolved into a force that is unchallenged in our government. Within its Fortress of life tenure and constitutional ownership, it has deprived the American People of their very Sovereignty. Moreover, from Marbury v. Madison to the present, the Court has grown to wield dictatorial powers, both untouchable and far-reaching in their effects. The end result has been an unaccountable and unremoveable Court with almost absolute control over every aspect of our lives. How did this situation and series of events ever come to be? How can the People once again regain their Sovereignty over the Supreme Court? In his inspiring and motivating book, NINE SOVEREIGN KINGS: THE RETURN OF GOD, the author, Mike Ledbetter, addresses both those questions and provides the answers. In doing so he supplies every American citizen with the knowledge they need to launch a National Movement term-limiting the Supreme Court. For in doing so, the American People will not only defeat the power of Judicial Sovereignty in the World, but regain their Sovereign status as the true and legitimate Rulers of this Democratic Nation. Mike Ledbetter is a devoted reader of many fields of study ranging from World Religions, Theology, History, Philosophy, Physics, Sociology, and Law (ancient and modern – both common law and civil law governments). He received his Juris Doctorate Degree from the University of Houston Law Center. He also studied at Thurgood Marshall School of Law and Oklahoma City University School of Law. Mr. Ledbetter’s areas of specialization while attending law school were Constitutional Law, Jurisprudence, and the Supreme Court. Mr. Ledbetter is a native resident of the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex in Texas where he has lived most all his life. He hopes to release another book in late 2020 called, “The Time Is Now: Let The Healing Begin.” ___________________________________________ ________________________________________________________________________________ Live: Hi everyone, We have a breaking news story for you today. It is up to you to believe this, but if all you recall our news story in February and March 2014 on the “Hand of God” – a interstellar formation that appeared in our Cosmos that NASA photographed and was witnessed worldwide. Believe it or not, this anomaly has appeared again, and if you believe it, it is better. For it has appeared on the exact same month and days as before on a Book’s cover- where the author of this Book claims he was inspired by our God to write to reveal the reason for the Hand of God appearing. That said, this book is called “Nine Sovereign Kings: The Return of God.” Is this a coincidence, or is God trying to tell us something and guide us with His Hand? And this author claims that God revealed to Him that our Hand of God in our Cosmos will soon have fire shooting from all the fingers as they move, if you can believe that. And he said it is the evidence that his book reveals the purpose of our Hand of God in our cosmos. Let me reiterate for all who are listening, this book whose cover, front and back, is on the screen now, is claimed by its author to reveal the purpose for the Hand of God in our Cosmos. It is up to you to decide. And coincidences aside, and you know what I mean here, you will not believe what the main purpose of this book is. It is to help the American People, all of us, term-limit our unaccountable and unremovable Supreme Court - thereby helping each of us regain our full and complete status as the only Rightful and True Sovereigns - over our Nation. That said, his credentials for helping us match his abilities, for he has a Doctor of Jurisprudence when speaking on this issue. And he claims that God inspired him to help us heal our Nation. What do you think the American People, is this really the Hand of God that NASA photographed and that is on the cover of this book? Is this our Family, Our Creator, wanting to help us save our Nation and children? It is claimed in the book that an oversight occurred with our Supreme Court. Moreover, the oversight was in not seeing, in a democratic experiment as ours, that a Co-equal Ruler at the Highest level in any Democracy is never allowed to have life-tenure. It hurts both our Nation and People if that occurs and removes the true Sovereignty of the People from their hands into the hands of the Co-equal Ruler with life tenure. That said, Is this author accurate. Is there any evidence in our Nation’s history supporting his claims? And if there is, could this really be the Hand of God returning to save us, and you know what I mean here. if it is, what does it mean? If really His Hand both over our Universe and on this book, and it might be, it is also true each of us must decide whether it be. For He will reveal Himself to us and always do His part if it is Him, knowing we will recognize both Him and His Hand when we see it. This has been shown time and time again. For in our War for Independence against the most Powerful Kingdom in the world, it is known by many that our God appeared and fought side by side with George Washington, and our American forces, leading them to Victory against all odds. Therefore, this news reporter believes it might be Him, because the coincidences here in this story are too great, and whether Him or not, for that reason alone, and God would agree with me, it is my responsibility to release this information to each American to choose for themselves That said, for those viewers who would like to know more about this book, I being one, the information for doing so, along with the Publisher, Legaia’s phone number, is on your TV screen. In addition, once this book is fully released, we will know for sure if all this is more than a coincidence, but the actual Hand of God here to help us._____________________ ______________________________________________________________________________ Book Title: Nine Sovereign Kings: The Return of GOD Author: Mike Ledbetter (903) 647-6425. Book Publisher: Legaia Publisher and Company Representative Mr. John Davis (919) 827-4355 (844) 819-3389. Now Available at Legaia Publishers: https://www.legaiabooks.com/books/ Also Now available at Amazon:

https://www.amazon.com/dp/1950543536/ref=sr_1_1?keywords=mike+ledbetter&qid=1583361297&s=books&sr=1-1

