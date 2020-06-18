Fuse Cobalt, Inc. CEO Discusses Strong State of Global Cobalt Market in Audio Interview with SmallCapVoice.com

/EIN News/ -- AUSTIN, Texas, June 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmallCapVoice.com, Inc. (“SCV”) today announces the availability of a new interview with Fuse Cobalt Inc. (“the Company”) (TSXV: FUSE, OTCQB: FUSEF, FRA:43W2) president and CEO Robert Setter, who discusses the development of the Company’s energy metal projects and the increasing value of cobalt in the electric vehicle (EV) industry.

Speaking with SCV’s Stuart Smith, Setter explains Fuse’s business model and focus on exploring high value metals through the Company’s two wholly owned properties in Northern Ontario Canada.

Fuse’s strategy is to advance these projects into operations mining cobalt for use in a variety of end-use applications, such as batteries for EVs - a global market expected to reach $802 billion by 2027 . Cobalt is a key component used in the majority of EV batteries, and Tesla’s (TSLA) recent deal to buy cobalt from Swiss miner Glencore is a key indicator that the cobalt market is heating up.

“These are exciting times for our company,” Setter told Smith. “We are well-positioned to take advantage of the massive growth that we see coming in the battery market for electric vehicles. Cobalt is considered a strategic metal with the Canadian and the U.S. governments agreeing to work together to secure private sources of cobalt and other strategic metals in North America. We are thankful for the opportunity to share our story with our shareholders and the SmallCapVoice.com listening audience.”

About Fuse Cobalt Inc.

Fuse Cobalt Inc. (TSXV: FUSE) (OTCQB: FUSEF) (FRA:43W2) is a Canada-based exploration company focused on exploration for high value metals required for the manufacturing of batteries. The company owns a 100% interest in its Glencore Bucke Property, situated in Bucke Township, 6 km east-northeast of Cobalt, Ontario, subject to a back-in provision, production royalty and off-take agreement. The Glencore Bucke Property consists of 16.2 hectares and sits along the west boundary of Fuse’s Teledyne Cobalt Project. Fuse also owns a 100% interest in its Glencore Bucke Property, subject to a royalty, in the Teledyne Project which consists of 785 hectares of land and is also located near Cobalt, Ontario. The Teledyne Property adjoins the south and west boundaries of claims that hosted the Agaunico Mine, a former producer of both silver and cobalt. For more information, visit https://FuseCobalt.com/ .

