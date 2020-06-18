Siyata Mobile Receives $300,000 Purchase Order for UV350 Out of Australia

/EIN News/ -- MONTRÉAL, June 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Siyata Mobile Inc. (TSX-V:SIM / OTCQX:SYATF/ FRA: WK3D) is pleased to announce that the Company has received its first major purchase order out of Australia for its UV350 dedicated in-vehicle IoT device, valued at approximately $300,000.



Marc Seelenfreund, CEO of Siyata Mobile states, “We are very pleased to enter into the Australian market with our UV350 dedicated in-vehicle IoT device. We believe this can be a very complimentary new geographical region as Australian commercial vehicle owners look to migrate from a traditional land mobile radio system to a more interconnected and robust Push-to-Talk over Cellular systems. The UV350 will be a great asset for these commercial vehicles and we are very excited about the opportunity to provide new technology to Australian commercial vehicles.”

The UV350 is the world’s first dedicated in-vehicle IoT device with a Push-to-Talk Over Cellular (PoC) function, crystal-clear sound for voice calls, Android data applications, and more. This device was built and designed to minimize excessive clutter often found in commercial vehicles by incorporating the functions of multiple devices into one. The carrier-grade PoC network allows drivers to have nationwide unified communication between one another at the push of a button, ensuring safe communication for commercial fleet dispatch and first responder community.

UV350 Features Include:

4G LTE high speed data

5.5” widescreen LED display for easy monitoring

Dedicated microphone and speaker for crystal-clear extra loud sound quality

In-vehicle installation ensures device is always powered by the vehicle’s battery

Extended cellular and GPS coverage with external antenna included

Push-to-Talk Over Cellular (PoC) ensures instant communication at the push of a button

The UV350 is the first 4G/LTE all-in-one in vehicle fleet communication device that delivers crystal clear cellular voice calls, Push-to-Talk Over Cellular, data applications and more. This device was designed specifically for commercial vehicles ensuring safer communication for professional drivers.

For more information the UV350 visit: https://www.siyatamobile.com/uniden-uv350/

About Siyata

Siyata Mobile Inc. is a B2B global vendor of next generation Push-To-Talk over Cellular (PTT) devices and cellular booster systems. Its portfolio of in-vehicle and rugged smartphones enable first responders and enterprise workers to instantly communicate, over a nationwide cellular network of choice, to improve communication, increase situational awareness and save lives.

Its portfolio of enterprise cellular booster systems enables first responders and enterprise workers to amplify its cellular signal in remote areas, inside structural buildings where signals are weak and within vehicles for maximum cellular signal strength possible.

Visit www.siyatamobile.com and http://www.unidencellular.com/ to learn more.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of:

SIYATA MOBILE INC.

Marc Seelenfreund

CEO

Investor Relations:

Arlen Hansen

Kin Communications

1-866-684-6730

SIM@kincommunications.com

Sales Department:

Glenn Kennedy, VP Sales

Siyata Mobile Inc.

416-892-1823

glenn_kennedy@siyatamobile.com

