ElleVet Sciences Launches New Maximum Strength, Situational CBD Product For Dogs -- “Calm and Comfort” -- For Situational, High-Stress Urgent Need Use

/EIN News/ -- PORTLAND, Maine, June 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new, urgent-use CBD+CBDA chew is being launched today by ElleVet Sciences after more than a year of research and testing with the introduction of “Calm and Comfort.” This new chew is designed for pet owners to use when their dogs need maximum strength, fast relief in short-term stress situations such as loud noises from fireworks or weather, veterinary visits, grooming, or other similar stress-causing events.



The new ElleVet product fills a much-needed gap in the market addressing the high level of stress dogs can experience in certain situations and acts quickly to provide the needed relief.

“We could not be more excited to launch ‘Calm and Comfort,’ knowing how great the need is for a product than can address the fear and stress dogs experience with loud noises, travel, vet visits and other common experiences,” explains ElleVet Sciences CEO Christian Kjaer. “Pet owners don’t give this to their dogs every day, just when it’s needed, and they can keep some on hand for emergencies.”

Veterinarians struggle to address severe, situational stress events with dogs as there are few options available. ElleVet took on the challenge of creating a reliable and safe solution that focuses on those high-stress, emergency needs in dogs and is gratified to provide a new product choice that speaks to this situation specifically.

“With summer here, the July 4th holiday coming up and hot weather-related stress on the way, we are so pleased to have this ‘Calm and Comfort’ product option for pet owners and veterinarians and believe this will be a game changer in addressing situational high-level stress in dogs,” says Dr. Joe Wakshlag, chief veterinary medical officer at ElleVet Sciences and professor at Cornell University College of Veterinary Medicine.

ElleVet Sciences is the first company to conduct a clinical trial using their hemp CBD+CBDA formula on dogs with osteoarthritis. This highly successful trial was conducted in collaboration with Cornell and ElleVet remains the only CBD+CBDA product proven to work in a clinical trial. For more information please visit https://www.ellevetsciences.com or on social media at http://www.facebook.com/ellevetsciences and http://www.instagram.com/ellevetsciences.

Contact:

Hope Diamond

Hope@HopeDiamondPR.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/69c7905d-91b6-4010-a5da-68d0f812567d