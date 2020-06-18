Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
BlackRock® Canada Announces June Cash Distributions for the iShares® ETFs

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, June 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited (“BlackRock Canada”), an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK), today announced the June 2020 cash distributions for the iShares ETFs listed on the TSX or NEO which pay on a monthly, quarterly, and semi-annual basis. Unitholders of record of a fund on June 25, 2020 will receive cash distributions payable in respect of that fund on June 30, 2020.

Details regarding the “per unit” distribution amounts are as follows:

Fund Name Fund Ticker Cash Distribution Per Unit ($)
iShares 1-10 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index ETF CBH 0.049
iShares 1-5 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index ETF CBO 0.040
iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index ETF CDZ 0.104
iShares Equal Weight Banc & Lifeco ETF CEW 0.043
iShares Global Real Estate Index ETF CGR 0.190
iShares U.S. High Yield Fixed Income Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) CHB 0.087
iShares International Fundamental Index ETF CIE 0.158
iShares Global Infrastructure Index ETF CIF 0.168
iShares 1-5 Year Laddered Government Bond Index ETF CLF 0.034
iShares 1-10 Year Laddered Government Bond Index ETF CLG 0.042
iShares US Fundamental Index ETF CLU 0.144
iShares US Fundamental Index ETF CLU.C 0.187
iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Preferred Share Index ETF CPD 0.054
iShares Canadian Fundamental Index ETF CRQ 0.132
iShares Short Duration High Income ETF (CAD-Hedged) CSD 0.071
iShares US Dividend Growers Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) CUD 0.084
iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF CVD 0.067
iShares Emerging Markets Fundamental Index ETF CWO 0.124
iShares Global Water Index ETF CWW 0.170
iShares Global Monthly Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) CYH 0.075
Dynamic Active Tactical Bond ETF DXB 0.042
Dynamic Active Canadian Dividend ETF DXC 0.040
Dynamic Active Global Financial Services ETF DXF 0.100
Dynamic Active Crossover Bond ETF DXO 0.057
Dynamic Active Preferred Shares ETF DXP 0.072
Dynamic Active Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF DXV 0.032
iShares Canadian Financial Monthly Income ETF FIE 0.040
iShares Core MSCI All Country World ex Canada Index ETF XAW 0.231
iShares Core MSCI All Country World ex Canada Index ETF(1) XAW.U 0.170
iShares Core Balanced ETF Portfolio XBAL 0.152
iShares Core Canadian Universe Bond Index ETF XBB 0.072
iShares S&P/TSX Global Base Metals Index ETF XBM 0.140
iShares Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF XCB 0.052
iShares S&P Global Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XCD 0.102
iShares Canadian Growth Index ETF XCG 0.210
iShares China Index ETF XCH 0.185
iShares Core Conservative Balanced ETF Portfolio XCNS 0.107
iShares S&P/TSX SmallCap Index ETF XCS 0.093
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI Canada Index ETF XCSR 0.113
iShares Canadian Value Index ETF XCV 0.259
iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF XDG 0.064
iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF(1) XDG.U 0.045
iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XDGH 0.042
iShares Core MSCI Canadian Quality Dividend Index ETF XDIV 0.079
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF XDSR 0.132
iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF XDU 0.054
iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF(1) XDU.U 0.038
iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XDUH 0.052
iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETF XDV 0.121
iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XEB 0.057
iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets IMI Index ETF XEC 0.182
iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets IMI Index ETF(1) XEC.U 0.134
iShares Core MSCI EAFE IMI Index ETF XEF 0.357
iShares Core MSCI EAFE IMI Index ETF(1) XEF.U 0.262
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Energy Index ETF XEG 0.052
iShares MSCI Europe IMI Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XEH 0.278
iShares S&P/TSX Composite High Dividend Index ETF XEI 0.089
iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index ETF XEM 0.135
iShares Jantzi Social Index ETF XEN 0.180
iShares Core Equity ETF Portfolio XEQT 0.129
iShares ESG Aware MSCI Canada Index ETF XESG 0.150
iShares MSCI Europe IMI Index ETF XEU 0.271
iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XFA 0.096
iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Canada Index ETF XFC 0.159
iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor EAFE Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XFF 0.274
iShares Core MSCI EAFE IMI Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XFH 0.261
iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor EAFE Index ETF XFI 0.325
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Financials Index ETF XFN 0.108
iShares Floating Rate Index ETF XFR 0.021
iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Index ETF XFS 0.131
iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Index ETF(1) XFS.U 0.096
iShares Canadian Government Bond Index ETF XGB 0.042
iShares S&P/TSX Global Gold Index ETF XGD 0.016
iShares Global Government Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XGGB 0.028
iShares S&P Global Industrials Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XGI 0.192
iShares Core Growth ETF Portfolio XGRO 0.134
iShares Canadian HYBrid Corporate Bond Index ETF XHB 0.065
iShares Global Healthcare Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XHC 0.300
iShares U.S. High Dividend Equity Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XHD 0.078
iShares U.S. High Dividend Equity Index ETF XHU 0.066
iShares U.S. High Yield Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XHY 0.086
iShares Core S&P/TSX Capped Composite Index ETF XIC 0.219
iShares India Index ETF XID 0.013
iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XIG 0.060
iShares MSCI EAFE® Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XIN 0.260
iShares Core Income Balanced ETF Portfolio XINC 0.125
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Information Technology Index ETF XIT 0.000
iShares Core Canadian Long Term Bond Index ETF XLB 0.066
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Materials Index ETF XMA 0.034
iShares S&P U.S. Mid-Cap Index ETF XMC 0.124
iShares S&P U.S. Mid-Cap Index ETF(1) XMC.U 0.091
iShares S&P/TSX Completion Index ETF XMD 0.167
iShares S&P U.S. Mid-Cap Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XMH 0.108
iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE Index ETF XMI 0.403
iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XML 0.248
iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets Index ETF XMM 0.217
iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XMS 0.132
iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor Index ETF XMTM 0.031
iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF XMU 0.277
iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF(1) XMU.U 0.203
iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Canada Index ETF XMV 0.255
iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global Index ETF XMW 0.336
iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XMY 0.183
iShares S&P/TSX North American Preferred Stock Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XPF 0.068
iShares High Quality Canadian Bond Index ETF XQB 0.044
iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor Index ETF XQLT 0.058
iShares NASDAQ 100 Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XQQ 0.134
iShares Canadian Real Return Bond Index ETF XRB 0.215
iShares S&P/TSX Capped REIT Index ETF XRE 0.068
iShares ESG Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF XSAB 0.045
iShares Core Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF XSB 0.053
iShares Conservative Short Term Strategic Fixed Income ETF XSC 0.046
iShares Conservative Strategic Fixed Income ETF XSE 0.048
iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE Index ETF XSEA 0.188
iShares ESG Aware MSCI Emerging Markets Index ETF XSEM 0.096
iShares Core Canadian Short Term Corporate + Maple Bond Index ETF XSH 0.044
iShares Short Term Strategic Fixed Income ETF XSI 0.051
iShares S&P U.S. Small-Cap Index ETF XSMC 0.096
iShares S&P U.S. Small-Cap Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XSMH 0.102
iShares Core S&P 500 Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XSP 0.261
iShares Short Term High Quality Canadian Bond Index ETF XSQ 0.035
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Consumer Staples Index ETF XST 0.172
iShares ESG Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF XSTB 0.037
iShares U.S. Small Cap Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XSU 0.133
iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Index ETF XSUS 0.069
iShares Diversified Monthly Income ETF XTR 0.050
iShares Core S&P U.S. Total Market Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XUH 0.090
iShares Core S&P 500 Index ETF XUS 0.393
iShares Core S&P 500 Index ETF(1) XUS.U 0.289
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA Index ETF XUSR 0.050
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Utilities Index ETF XUT 0.076
iShares Core S&P U.S. Total Market Index ETF XUU 0.103
iShares Core S&P U.S. Total Market Index ETF(1) XUU.U 0.076
iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor Index ETF XVLU 0.067
iShares MSCI World Index ETF XWD 0.452

(1) Distribution per unit amounts are USD for XAW.U, XDG.U, XDU.U, XEC.U, XEF.U, XFS.U, XMC.U, XMU.U, XUS.U, and XUU.U

Estimated June Cash Distributions for the iShares Premium Money Market ETF

The June cash distributions per unit for the iShares Premium Money Market ETF are estimated to be as follows:

Fund Name Fund Ticker Estimated Cash Distribution Per Unit ($)
iShares Premium Money Market ETF CMR 0.006

BlackRock Canada expects to issue a press release on or about June 24, 2020, which will provide the final amounts for the iShares Premium Money Market ETF.

Further information on the iShares Funds can be found at http://www.blackrock.com/ca.

About BlackRock
BlackRock’s purpose is to help more and more people experience financial well-being. As a fiduciary to investors and a leading provider of financial technology, our clients turn to us for the solutions they need when planning for their most important goals. As of March 31, 2020, the firm managed approximately US$6.47 trillion in assets on behalf of investors worldwide. For additional information on BlackRock, please visit www.blackrock.com/corporate | Twitter: @BlackRockCA | Blog: www.blackrockblog.com/can/ | LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/blackrock.

About iShares ETFs
iShares unlocks opportunity across markets to meet the evolving needs of investors. With more than twenty years of experience, a global line-up of 900+ exchange traded funds (ETFs) and US$1.85 trillion in assets under management as of March 31, 2020, iShares continues to drive progress for the financial industry. iShares funds are powered by the expert portfolio and risk management of BlackRock, trusted to manage more money than any other investment firm1.

1 Based on US$6.47 trillion in AUM as of 3/31/20

iShares® ETFs are managed by BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited. 

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investing in iShares ETFs.  Please read the relevant prospectus before investing.  The funds  are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.  Tax, investment and all other decisions should be made, as appropriate, only with guidance from a qualified professional. 

Contact for Media:               
Maeve Hannigan                                                                                           
T – 416-643-4058                  
Email: Maeve.Hannigan@blackrock.com

 

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, IT Industry

