Viemed Healthcare to Join Russell 3000® Index

/EIN News/ -- LAFAYETTE, La., June 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (the “Company” or “Viemed”) (TSX: VMD.TO and NASDAQ:VMD), a home medical equipment supplier that provides post-acute respiratory care services in the United States, announced today that it expects to join the broad-market Russell 3000® Index at the conclusion of the 2020 Russell indexes annual reconstitution, effective after the US market opens on June 29, 2020 according to a preliminary list of additions posted June 5, 2020.



Annual Russell indexes reconstitution captures the 4,000 largest US stocks as of May 8, ranking them by total market capitalization. Membership in the US all-cap Russell 3000® Index, which remains in place for one year, means automatic inclusion in the large-cap Russell 1000® Index or small-cap Russell 2000® Index as well as the appropriate growth and value style indexes. FTSE Russell determines membership for its Russell indexes primarily by objective, market-capitalization rankings and style attributes.

“Our inclusion into the Russell 3000® Index marks our first market index and should further our strategy of continuing to build out our shareholder base in the United States,” said Casey Hoyt, Viemed's CEO. “Our 2019 listing on the Nasdaq has been increasing our daily trading volume in the US and this latest announcement should provide increased liquidity on the US exchange and potentially increase our stock holding in the institutional community.”

Russell indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. Approximately $9 trillion in assets are benchmarked against Russell’s US indexes. Russell indexes are part of FTSE Russell, a leading global index provider.

ABOUT VIEMED HEALTHCARE, INC.

Viemed, through its indirect wholly-owned subsidiaries Sleep Management, L.L.C. and Home Sleep Delivered, L.L.C., is a home medical equipment supplier that provides post-acute respiratory care services in the United States. Sleep Management, L.L.C. focuses on disease management and improving the quality of life for respiratory patients through clinical excellence, education, and technology. Its service offerings are based on effective home treatment with respiratory care practitioners providing therapy and counseling to patients in their homes using cutting edge technology. Home Sleep Delivered, L.L.C. focuses on providing in-home sleep testing for sleep apnea sufferers. Visit our website at www.viemed.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

