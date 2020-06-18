Digital mental health program headlines enhancements to Green Shield Canada individual health and dental plans

Efforts to ease the strain during COVID-19 also include $470,000 in mental health grants

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, June 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With the COVID-19 crisis continuing to impact Canadians from coast to coast, Green Shield Canada (GSC) will be enhancing the digital health care focus within its individually purchased health and dental benefit plans, with a particular emphasis on mental health therapy.



Effective July 1, 2020, BEACON’s standard digital mental health program – which provides personalized cognitive behavioural therapy guided by an experienced, regulated, mental health professional – will be included in GSC individual plans (including SureHealth™ and Health Assist) at no additional cost.

As part of the upcoming enhancements, which will be communicated under the new YourAccess2 banner, individual customers will also have access to several other valuable digital services, from low dispensing fees with PocketPills digital pharmacy to discounted rates for telemedicine via Maple.

“COVID-19 has brought significant financial and emotional hardships for many Canadians, and our mental resilience is being tested on a daily basis,” explains Joe Blomeley, GSC’s EVP, Individual, Public Sector and Mental Health. “We see the BEACON program as a high-value enhancement that will benefit anyone feeling depressed or anxious, or having difficulty sleeping, especially in these challenging times. In our conversations with customers, we have seen growing confidence in all types of digital health care, and we have structured our plan enhancements with this in mind.”

This is one of several steps taken by GSC during the pandemic to bring proven mental health services within easier reach, headlined by the sponsorship of Stronger Minds – a no-cost digital mental health program for all Canadians. GSC has also provided $470,000 in mental health grants to organizations across the country with a focus on at-risk populations, digital mental health and academic research, while promoting the scalability of programs and services. Grant recipients include:

Canadian Institute for Military and Veteran Health Research

Canadian Mental Health Association

Martin Family Initiative

Ontario Shores Foundation for Mental Health

SCOPE – University Health Network

“It’s in GSC’s DNA to step up in moments like this,” adds Blomeley. “The rapid uptake for Stronger Minds has highlighted the need for affordable and accessible mental health support. We’re confident these grants will further accelerate the development of mental health programs and services, while giving us a deeper understanding of community needs, especially at-risk communities.”

For more information:

GSC Media Department

1.800.268.6613 ext. 3409

media@greenshield.ca

About Green Shield Canada (GSC)