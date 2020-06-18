Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 702 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 170,915 in the last 365 days.

Morphic to Present at the BMO 2020 Prescriptions for Success Healthcare Virtual Conference

/EIN News/ -- WALTHAM, Mass., June 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Morphic Therapeutic (NASDAQ: MORF), a biopharmaceutical company developing a new generation of oral therapies targeting integrins for the treatment of serious chronic diseases, today announced that Praveen Tipirneni, M.D., president and chief executive officer, and Marc Schegerin, M.D., chief financial officer and chief operating officer, are scheduled to make a presentation at the BMO 2020 Prescriptions for Success Healthcare Virtual Conference at 11:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday, June 23, 2020. Morphic will give an update on the company’s progress across its portfolio of oral small molecule integrin inhibitors.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investors section of Morphic’s website at https://www.morphictx.com. An archived replay will be available on the company’s website following the conference.

About Morphic Therapeutic
Morphic Therapeutic is a biopharmaceutical company developing a new generation of oral integrin therapies for the treatment of serious chronic diseases, including autoimmune, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, fibrosis and cancer. In collaboration with AbbVie, Janssen and Schrödinger, Morphic is advancing its pipeline and discovery activities using its proprietary MInT technology platform which leverages the Company’s unique understanding of integrin structure and biology. For more information, visit www.morphictx.com.

Contacts
Morphic Therapeutic
Chris Erdman
chris.erdman@morphictx.com
617.686.1718

Primary Logo

You just read:

Morphic to Present at the BMO 2020 Prescriptions for Success Healthcare Virtual Conference

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.