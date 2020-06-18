With an Eye on Delivering Enhanced Customer Experience, Ageas Seguros Goes Live with Duck Creek Policy, Billing, and Data Hub For its Portuguese Business

Insurer’s Portuguese unit moves to offer customers world-class service as part of ongoing aggressive digital transformation

/EIN News/ -- London, June 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Duck Creek Technologies announced today that one of the Portuguese business units of Ageas Portugal Group (Ageas Seguros)has gone live with Duck Creek Policy, Billing, and Data Hub (a component of Duck Creek Insights) as it moves forward with its digital transformation to streamline operations and offer superior service to customers in the region. The swift deployment was aided by Duck Creek Delivery Assurance carrying out a number of Product Conformance Reviews throughout the lifecycle of the project in order to ensure that delivery best practices were strictly adhered to. These engagements included a combination of onsite visits and remote calls designed to deliver a positive outcome in the shortest timeframe possible.

As Ageas Portugal Group pushes forward in Portugal with an aggressive digital agenda, the implementation of Duck Creek’s Policy, Billing, and Data Hub solutions lets the insurer make better, faster decisions and support customers in the ways they prefer. Replacing multiple legacy systems with best-in-class solutions, the insurer will be able to reduce operating costs and increase internal process efficiencies, freeing up its IT staff to focus on the company’s strong digital-first strategy.

“As we plan our business strategy for the future, it’s critical that we deploy systems and solutions that can evolve with our organization and processes rather than constrain us to outdated operating models,” said Marisa Castro, Ageas Portugal Group Transformation Program Director. “With our Duck Creek solutions, we’ll not only be able to offer customers better service, but the upgradable platform will also allow us to keep pace with the changing marketplace in our region.”

Duck Creek Policy. is a powerful and flexible solution that enables insurers to service the complete policy lifecycle and define and develop new products across a wide range of lines of business. Duck Creek Billing is a complete solution that helps carriers reduce expense ratios, improve bill collection rates, and increase customer satisfaction. Duck Creek Insights accelerates insurers’ journeys from data to results, giving them the power of modern insurance analytics to unlock the potential of true digital transformation and realize their business goals.

“Today’s insurers need the speed and flexibility of low-code product configuration and the power of an open, connected technology platform,” said Bart Patrick, European Managing Director at Duck Creek. “In a rapidly-changing market, the insurers who succeed are the ones that can offer their customers the service they have come to expect, and Ageas Seguros has taken the right step in that direction by rapidly executing this major step in their digital transformation.”

About Ageas and its Portuguese operation:

Founded in 1824, Ageas is an international insurance group based in Brussels and present in 14 countries in Europe and Asia. Operating in Portugal since 2005, Ageas has been investing in the country as one of the main markets, where it intends to develop, through strong partnerships and contributing to the development of the country and society through the Ageas Foundation and helping clients to manage, anticipate and protect themselves against risks and unforeseen events, so that they can live the present and the future with maximum security and serenity. The mission of Group Ageas Portugal is to provide an emotional and relevant experience in people's lives, being a reference partner in insurance and the best workplace for entrepreneurial people. For this, we have 1,281 Employees and 2,722 Mediators to provide a service of excellence to the approximately 1.7 million Customers of the various trademarks: Ageas Seguros, Ageas Pensions, Médis, Ocidental and Seguro Directo. In order to diversify the business and be close to its clients, the Group Ageas Portugal goes beyond insurance, providing an extensive offer of services through Clínica Médis, Kleya, Go Far, Ageas Repara and Mundo Ageas. For more information, visit the website, https://www.grupoageas.pt/,or follow the Linkedin, https://www.linkedin.com/company/grupo-ageas-portugal/ or Instagram page, https://www.instagram.com/ageasgrupo/.

About Duck Creek Technologies:

Duck Creek Technologies is a leading provider of core system solutions to the P&C and General insurance industry. By accessing Duck Creek OnDemand, the company’s enterprise Software-as-a-Service solution, insurance carriers are able to navigate uncertainty and capture market opportunities faster than their competitors. Duck Creek’s functionally-rich solutions are available on a standalone basis or as a full suite, and all are available via Duck Creek OnDemand. For more information, visit www.duckcreek.com.

