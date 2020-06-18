MayStreet Raises $21 Million in Series A Financing Round Led By Credit Suisse Asset Management’s NEXT Investors

/EIN News/ -- New York, June 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MayStreet today announced the closing of a Series A financing round led by Credit Suisse Asset Management's NEXT Investors, a leading Fintech growth equity group that invests in high-growth private businesses that interact with the financial services industry.

The $21 million investment will be used to accelerate MayStreet’s growth through the full globalization of its industry-leading market data infrastructure platform across asset classes, further product development and the expansion of the company’s sales and marketing presence. In addition, as part of the investment, trading technology and market data industry veteran Rishi Nangalia will join the MayStreet board.

MayStreet was founded in 2012 by software engineers with deep expertise in building market data systems for some of the world’s most performance-dependent market makers and proprietary trading firms. MayStreet’s market data platform provides a simple way for organizations of all sizes to manage their capital markets data needs now and into the future. Combining ultra-low latency architecture with high-precision, full depth-of-book data, MayStreet enables its clients to gain deeper insights into how global capital markets operate. The platform delivers both real-time and “near-time” intraday historical data, transforming clients’ firm-wide workflows ranging from trade execution and surveillance to instant market analysis, end-of-day reporting, historical back testing and more.

Credit Suisse Asset Management's NEXT Investors identifies growth equity investment opportunities in private technology and services companies globally where the team has domain expertise and actionable edge.

Commenting on the investment, Patrick Flannery, MayStreet CEO and Co-Founder, said: “For firms across our industry –banks, quantitative investment firms, traditional asset managers, trading system vendors, etc. – the race is on to figure out how to most effectively extract value out of the ocean of market data that gets created each day. From our standpoint, this is an incredibly exciting problem to solve, which is why we’ve worked so hard these past eight years to develop, in conjunction with some of the world’s most demanding users of market data, a sophisticated platform to do just that. Credit Suisse NEXT Investors sees the world in a similar way, and we are thrilled to have the opportunity to work with them to further scale our business.”

“We have been following MayStreet’s progress and believe the technology they’ve developed is truly differentiated,” said Greg Grimaldi, Co-Head and Portfolio Manager of NEXT Investors at Credit Suisse Asset Management, who will be appointed to the MayStreet board of directors. “The ability to efficiently leverage market data enterprise-wide is clearly becoming more and more critical each day, and we believe that MayStreet is incredibly well-positioned to help firms across the capital markets modernize their infrastructure to meet these challenges.”

In addition to joining the MayStreet board, Mr. Nangalia will be a strategic advisor to the firm. He most recently served as Global Head of Buy Side Trading at Refinitiv, which he joined as part of its acquisition of execution management system (EMS) provider REDI Global Technologies. At REDI, Nangalia served as CEO, leading the firm from its 2013 spinout from Goldman Sachs to a consortium of global investment banks and investment firms until its acquisition by Refinitiv in 2017. Prior to REDI, Nangalia spent 12 years in various product, business development and strategy roles within Goldman Sachs’ electronic trading businesses.

“Throughout my career, I have witnessed countless examples of legacy market data infrastructure that have caused a substantial drag on performance for firms of all types,” Nangalia noted. “MayStreet brings a powerful and scalable solution to these problems, and I’m looking forward to helping the whole team at MayStreet accelerate the growth of the impressive business they’ve built.”

The financing round is the latest significant milestone for the firm. In November, MayStreet became the data provider for the SEC’s MIDAS system through MayStreet’s acquisition of certain Thesys Technologies assets. With the deal, the SEC joined a growing list of MayStreet customers that includes many of the world’s leading financial institutions.

About MayStreet

MayStreet’s market data infrastructure platform delivers the highest-quality, most complete capital markets data available. Combining ultra-low latency platform architecture with high-precision, full depth-of-book data, MayStreet allows its clients – which range from banks, market makers and quantitative investment firms to traditional asset managers, trading platform vendors and regulators – to gain deeper insights into how global capital markets operate. The platform delivers both real-time and “near-time” intraday historical data, supporting clients’ firm-wide workflows including trade execution and surveillance, performance analysis, historical back testing, end-of-day reporting, risk and compliance and more. For more information, visit www.maystreet.com.

About Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG is one of the world's leading financial services providers and is part of the Credit Suisse group of companies (referred to here as 'Credit Suisse'). Our strategy builds on Credit Suisse's core strengths: its position as a leading wealth manager, its specialist investment banking capabilities and its strong presence in our home market of Switzerland. We seek to follow a balanced approach to wealth management, aiming to capitalize on both the large pool of wealth within mature markets as well as the significant growth in wealth in Asia Pacific and other emerging markets, while also serving key developed markets with an emphasis on Switzerland. Credit Suisse employs approximately 48,500 people. The registered shares (CSGN) of Credit Suisse AG's parent company, Credit Suisse Group AG, are listed in Switzerland and, in the form of American Depositary Shares (CS), in New York. Further information about Credit Suisse can be found at www.credit-suisse.com.

