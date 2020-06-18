Japan Data Center Market Size to Reach Revenues of over $7 Billion by 2025 – Arizton

This report offers a detailed analysis of the Japan data center investments in terms of infrastructure and geography.

In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 included in this Japan data center market report.

Japan data center market likely to grow at a CAGR of over 3% during the period 2020−2025.

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

1. AT TOKYO, KDDI (Telehouse), NTT Communication, MC Digital Realty, and Equinix are among the major revenue contributors to Japan colocation market

2. Japan colocation market to witness incremental revenue growth of about $770 million between 2019-2025.

3. Increase in hyperscale investment will bring around $1 billion cumulative revenue opportunity for cooling systems in Japan data center.

4. In 2019, Osaka data center market witnessed around 45% of data center investments in Japan market, followed by Tokyo among other cities.

5. Majority of data centers in Japan are installed with gas turbine generators, generating around $100 million revenue for generator vendors on YOY basis between 2019-2025.

Key Offerings:

• Market Size & Forecast by Investment | 2019−2025

• Market Size & Forecast by Colocation Revenue | 2019−2025

• Impact of COVID-19 on Data Center Market

• Retail & Wholesale Data Center Colocation Pricing in Japan

• List of Data Center Investments in Japan

• Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

• Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by IT infrastructure, electrical infrastructure, mechanical infrastructure, general construction, and tier standard

• Key Market Participants – List of 10 IT infrastructure providers, 10 construction service providers, 13 support infrastructure providers, and 9 data center investors

Equinix and GIC, MC Digital Realty, NTT Communications, AT TOKYO, Internet Initiative Japan, and Colt DCS are some of the prominent investors in the Japan data center market. In 2018, around 30% of organizations in Japan implemented cloud computing infrastructure. In February 2020, the Japanese government agreed to a deal with AWS to help move HR systems and document management tools in the cloud environment by 2025. YouTube is the most active social media platform in Japan, accounting for about 75% share in 2019, followed by Facebook, Line, Twitter, Instagram, and Ameblo. The entry of international businesses into the country is driving high data usage due to the increased usage of applications and platforms such as data analytics, big data, and artificial intelligence. Artificial Intelligence (AI) is playing a role in IoT application deployments like AI-based security and privacy of IoT devices, edge computing of IoT devices, and more. The market in Japan has now evolved with international and global hyperscale cloud providers. Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google, Microsoft Azure, and IBM SoftLayer cloud service providers are expanding their presence in Tokyo and Osaka markets.

Submarine cable projects have been increased in the region to attract more data center operations and investors. In 2020, the submarine cable projects like Southeast Asia-Japan Cable 2 (SJC2), JUPITER, Japan-Guam-Australia North (JGA-N), and Okinawa Cellular Cable would connect Japan with the US, China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Thailand, and Singapore. In Japan, construction projects are not completely halted due to COVID-19. Data center operations in Japan are carried on without any disruption by taking precautionary measures to ensure safety for employees. The impact of operations is expected to range between low and moderate.

The cloud services market in Japan is estimated at around $6 billion in 2020, which is likely to grow at a CAGR of around 15% during the period 2019-2025. Japan attracted a majority of the investment from colocation service providers such as Equinix, MC Digital Realty, NEC, NTT, AT TOKYO and via the Internet Initiative Japan in 2019 and 2020. In 2019, Mitsubishi Corporation and MC Digital Realty reached an agreement to acquire about 20,000 square meter land in Inzai-city to open Tokyo 2 data center facility. Google’s new submarine cable project, connecting Japan-Guam-Australia, is a 9,500 km fiber-optic cable project that is likely to be operational by 2020, delivering 36 Tbps of capacity. The country plans to increase its renewable power by 24% by 2030. Solar power plants have contributed more renewable energy generation. In 2020, the Southeast Asia-Japan 2 cable (SJC2) is a major submarine project in the SEA region that connects Singapore, Thailand, Cambodia, Vietnam, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Mainland China, and Korea.

The report considers the present scenario of the data center market in Japan and its market dynamics for the forecast period 2020−2025. It covers a detailed overview of several growth enablers, restraints, and trends in the market. The study includes the demand and supply aspect of the data center market.

Report Coverage:

This report offers a detailed analysis of the Japan data center investments in terms of infrastructure and geography. It discusses sizing and estimation for different segments with respect to the investment in data centers. The segmentation includes:

• Infrastructure Type

o IT Infrastructure

o Electrical Infrastructure

o Mechanical Infrastructure

• IT Infrastructure

o Server

o Storage

o Network

• Electrical Infrastructure

o UPS

o Generators

o Transfer Switches and Switchgears

o Other Electrical Infrastructure

• Mechanical Infrastructure

o Cooling Systems

o CRAC & CRAH Units

o Chiller Units

o Cooling Towers & Dry Coolers

o Other Units

o Racks

o Other Mechanical Infrastructure

• General Construction

o Building Development

o Installation & Commissioning Services

o Building Design

o Physical Security

o DCIM

• Tier Segments

o Tier I & Tier II

o Tier III

o Tier IV

• Geography

o Osaka

o Other Cities

Key Market Participants

IT Infrastructure Providers

• Inspur

• NEC Corporation

• Hewlett Packard Enterprise

• Cisco

• NetApp

• Huawei

• Fujitsu

• Hitachi

• IBM

• Lenovo

Construction Service Providers

• Obayashi Corporation

• Kajima Corporation

• Marcai Design

• Shinryo

• Keihanshin Building

• Hibiya Engineering

• Meiho Facility Works

• NTT Facilities

• Fuji Furukawa Engineering & Construction

• ISG

Support Infrastructure Providers

• ABB

• Caterpillar

• Cummins

• Eaton

• Legrand

• Schneider Electric

• Vertiv

• Hitec-Power Protection

• Rittal

• MTU Onsite Energy

• Mitsubishi Electric

• Kohler

• Fuji Electric

Data Center Investors

• Equinix

• MC Digital Realty

• GIC

• NTT Communications

• Colt DCS

• AT TOKYO Corporation

• Internet Initiative Japan

• NEC Corporation

Target Audience:

• Datacenter Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)

• Datacenter Construction Contractors

• Datacenter Infrastructure Providers

• New Entrants

• Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms

• Corporate and Governments Agencies

Why Purchase This Report?

• To gain competitive intelligence about the industry and players in the market

• To focus on the niche market

• To offer a presentation-ready format and easy-to-interpret data

• To enable decision-makers to make informed and profitable choices

• To provide the expert quantitative and qualitative analysis on the revenue and growth projections of the Japan data center market

