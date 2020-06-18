Global Wipes Market Opportunities And Strategies, 2030

Wipes Market Global Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Growth And Change

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global wipes market is expected to grow from $35.2 billion in 2019 to $37.8 billion in 2020 at a rate of 7.3%. The growth is mainly due to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it, as wipes are an effective means for cleaning hands and various hard surfaces. The market is then expected to stabilize and reach $43.5 billion in 2023 at a rate of 4.8%. The increased demand for specialty wipes and wet wipes is a key factor driving the growth of the wipes market. However, the environmental threat is a key factor hampering the growth of the wipes market.

The wipes market consists of sales of wipes and related services that are used in personal, household sector and industrial sectors. A wipe is a moistened, disposable, that is used for cleaning surfaces. It is often used as an antiseptic fabric primarily for skin cleansing.

The global wipes market is further segmented based on type and geography.

By Type: Disposable wipes; Non-Disposable wipes.

By Product: Baby; Facial & Cosmetic; Hand & Body; Flushable; Others.

By Application: Household Sector; Industrial Sector; Others.

By Geography: The global wipes market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, the North American wipes market accounts for the largest share in the global wipes market.

Trends In The Wipes Market

Toxin-free baby wipes are a key trend in the wipes market. These wipes are pure clinical grade filtered water wipes loaded with Aloe vera extracts and vitamin E. These baby water wipes are specially formulated with pH to match the delicate skin of newborn babies. Although these wipes are often used for babies, they can be used by adults and the elderly.

Toxin-free baby wipes are a key trend in the wipes market. These wipes are pure clinical grade filtered water wipes loaded with Aloe vera extracts and vitamin E. These baby water wipes are specially formulated with pH to match the delicate skin of newborn babies. Although these wipes are often used for babies, they can be used by adults and the elderly.

