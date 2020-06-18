Triveni Engineering recorded highest sugarcane crush and sugar production in Sugar Season 2019-20
Achieved highest ever Revenue from Operations at Rs. 4436.6 crore, a growth of 41% and highest Profit after Tax at Rs. 335.1 crore, a growth of 55%
We are proud that our largest unit at Khatauli has emerged as the number one sugar mill in the country in terms of sugarcane crush and sugar production.”NOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, June 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sugar Businesses
o Record sugarcane crush and Record Sugar Production for the Company in Sugar Season (SS) 2019-20
8.75 million tonnes of sugarcane crush and over 1 million tonne of sugar production
Khatauli Sugar Mill achieved highest sugarcane crush and sugar production in the Country.
o Sugar, Power and Alcohol businesses operated uninterruptedly during lock down
o Sizeable quantity exported under initial MAEQ allocation
o Sugar inventories lower by 15% at the year-end
• Sugar business has performed well owing to stable sugar prices and overall higher volumes of sales. In respect of sale to merchant exporter, export subsidy of Rs. 57.66 crore is yet to be recognized at the year-end pending export of sugar by the merchant exporter.
• In view of revision of power tariff for power plants with effect from 01.04.2019, the profitability of the power business has been impacted.
• 33.7% of Ethanol production from B-Heavy molasses in FY 20.
Engineering Businesses
o Both the Engineering businesses were impacted in Q4 due to the pandemic. Uncertainty remains over when normalcy returns
o Gears business maintained its growth trend and registered higher turnover & profitability
o Water business continued to perform better resulting in higher turnover & profitability
o Outstanding order book of ` 1147.28 crore for combined Engineering Businesses.
• Gears business registered higher growth both in terms of turnover & profitability while the Water Business maintained its planned project execution targets. The consolidated results of Water business segment include the results of Mathura Project (as awarded by NMCG under Namami Gange Programme) being executed in a wholly owned SPV.
• The total debt of the Company as on March 31, 2020 is Rs 1558.16 crore as against Rs 1725.90 crore as on March 31, 2019, comprising terms loans of Rs 614.72 crore which include soft loans of Rs 610.75 crore with interest subvention / subsidized interest rate.
Triveni Engineering & Industries Ltd. ('Triveni'), one of the largest integrated sugar producers in the country; a market leader of engineered-to-order high speed gears & gearboxes and a leading player in water and wastewater management business, today announced its performance for the fourth quarter & full year ended March 31, 2020 (Q4/FY 20).
Commenting on the Company's financial performance, Mr. Dhruv M. Sawhney, Chairman and Managing Director, Triveni Engineering & Industries Ltd, said:
"The Company has delivered extraordinary results for the year under review. While the Engineering businesses were closed for brief periods during the lockdown, the sugar business operated without any interruption. It faced supply chain challenges but these were overcome due to the active support of both the State and Central Government. Engineering businesses have since then resumed operations in a phased manner but are still constrained by supply chain and most importantly, return of normalcy in order booking, which will be dependent on how the pandemic is controlled and how our concerned industrial segments and geographies resume their normal operations. We are proud that Triveni achieved its highest sugarcane crush of 8.75 million tonnes with a sugar production of over one million tonnes in the just concluded season. Further, our largest unit at Khatauli has also emerged as the number one sugar mill in the country in terms of sugarcane crush and sugar production. During the lockdown period, the sugar consumption has been affected due to reduced institutional demand which may affect domestic consumption by ~ 0.5 million tonnes during SS 2019-20. Likewise, fuel consumption also plummeted during the lockdown period which in turn impacted offtake of Ethanol but it was possible to work out arrangements with Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) to deliver part of the quota of ethanol to some distant depots and consequently, the plant operated at full capacity.
Despite higher production, the Company has managed its sugar inventories well through aggressive exports and production of ethanol through B-heavy molasses, which in turn led to higher domestic quota. With the estimated production of ~ 32+ million tonnes in the next season, the industry would require help of the Government to continue the export so as to contain the sugar stocks in the country. Both the engineering businesses have performed in line with our expectation. The Gears business achieved a higher turnover of 16% over the previous year and a higher profit margin of 27% over the previous year. The Water Business has registered better performance in terms of turnover & profitability on account of healthy carry forward order book which is under execution even though the order finalization had been slow during the period under review. The key to the growth of engineering businesses is resumption of normal industrial activity and generation of demand for its products.
About Triveni Engineering & Industries Limited
Triveni Engineering & Industries Limited is a focused, growing corporation having core competencies in the areas of sugar and engineering. The Company is one amongst the largest integrated sugar manufacturers in India and the market leader in its engineering businesses comprising high speed gears, gearboxes, and water & wastewater treatment solutions. Triveni currently has seven sugar mills in operation at Khatauli, Deoband, Sabitgarh, (all in western Uttar Pradesh), Chandanpur, Rani Nangal and Milak Narayanpur (all in central Uttar Pradesh) and Ramkola (eastern Uttar Pradesh). While the Company's Gears manufacturing facility is located at Mysuru, the Water & Wastewater treatment business is located at Noida. The Company currently operates 6 power plants located across five sugar units and two molasses-based distilleries in U.P. India, located at Muzaffarnagar and Sabitgarh. The Company manufactures Hand Sanitizers at its distillery located in Muzaffarnagar.
