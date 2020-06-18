Emergent BioSolutions to Invest $75 Million in Canton Site and Expand Viral Vector and Gene Therapy Capability

Company acquires property adjacent to its Canton, Massachusetts live viral drug substance development and manufacturing facility to increase campus footprint and build out advanced therapy capability

Advanced therapy CDMO drug substance manufacturing services expected to be available beginning in 2023

Expansion will enable molecule-to-market CDMO services in viral vector and gene therapy utilizing Emergent’s integrated network with development services and drug product manufacturing to be offered out of its Gaithersburg and Rockville, Maryland facilities, respectively

/EIN News/ -- GAITHERSBURG, Md., June 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE: EBS) today announced that it will further strengthen its contract development and manufacturing (CDMO) capabilities by expanding into viral vector and gene therapy. The company will invest $75 million in its Canton, Massachusetts facility, which is focused on the development and manufacturing of drug substance for live viral vaccines, including the company’s smallpox vaccine.

“Emergent’s expansion into advanced therapy CDMO services is based on our biologics expertise and a strong understanding of our customers’ current and future needs,” said Sean Kirk, EVP, manufacturing and technical operations at Emergent BioSolutions. “We are investing in our people, plants, and products to meet the growing demand for precision treatments and to help get these therapies to patients.”

The investment will include a state-of-the-art, multi-suite operation up to 1000L scale. Emergent’s infrastructure and proven track record in development, manufacturing, and commercialization of solutions that address public health threats provide the foundation for differentiated services.

“We are energized by the continued growth of our CDMO offerings and this new focus on advanced therapies,” said Syed T. Husain, SVP and CDMO business unit head. “As a leading CDMO service provider, our goal is to support the needs of industry and fellow innovators in line with our mission – to protect and enhance life.”

The company plans to provide full molecule-to-market CDMO services for viral vector and gene therapy innovators, by offering development services out of its Gaithersburg location, drug substance manufacturing out of Canton, and drug product manufacturing at its Rockville location, which is in the midst of a recently announced significant expansion that is scheduled to be operational at the end of 2021.

Emergent’s CDMO business has the capability to work with five technology platforms – mammalian, microbial, live viral, advanced therapy, and plasma – across a network of nine development and manufacturing sites, to support the entire drug development life cycle.

Aligned with Emergent’s five-year growth plan, which was presented during the company’s 2019 Analyst and Investor Day, this investment supports the strategies of protecting the core business and building scalable capabilities. The addition of advanced therapy scale to the Canton facility will build upon its biologics platforms and will complement existing capabilities related to the company’s smallpox vaccine.

Through this strategic facility acquisition and expansion of the Canton site footprint, Emergent further secures the long-term supply chain of the only single-dose smallpox vaccine and broadens its advanced therapy capabilities increasing its overall CDMO service offerings.

About Emergent BioSolutions

Emergent BioSolutions is a global life sciences company whose mission is to protect and enhance life. Through our specialty products and contract development and manufacturing services, we are dedicated to providing solutions that address public health threats. Through social responsibility, we aim to build healthier and safer communities. We aspire to deliver peace of mind to our patients and customers so they can focus on what’s most important in their lives. In working together, we envision protecting or enhancing 1 billion lives by 2030. For more information visit www.emergentbiosolutions.com . Find us on LinkedIn and follow us on Twitter @emergentbiosolu and Instagram @life_at_emergent.

