Freshii wants to help youth become their own boss this summer

This summer, Freshii is offering an entrepreneurial camp program for high school students looking to expand on their leadership and business management skills through real-world experiences. The virtual camp is scheduled to run for five days, and be offered in eight sessions throughout July and August. Over the weeklong program campers will learn about goal setting and resume building, communication and interview skills, finance and budgeting, marketing, technology, health and nutrition, food safety, networking, and more. The cost to enroll in the program is $150 + tax.

Erica Peres, Director of People at Freshii says, “We have always been passionate about entrepreneurship and developing young people, and this feels like the perfect way to bring that to today’s youth generation. As well, during the pandemic, Freshii is providing students with the opportunity to develop their skill set and resume in an environment where most opportunities to do so are otherwise on pause”.

Entrepreneurial guest speakers will be present throughout the sessions, as well as members of the Freshii leadership team, to help inspire, guide, and engage students to realize their potential. All workshops will be conducted via ZOOM video conferencing.



Visit https://www.freshii.com/ca/en-ca/youthbootcamp to learn more and sign up.

