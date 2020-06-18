GDET CEO Anil Idnani Discusses CBD and DreamCard Expansion for Company's 2020 Outlook in Podcast Interview

/EIN News/ -- FORT LEE, NJ, June 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- GD Entertainment and Technology (OTC: GDET) (“GDET” or the “Company”) focuses on high growth industries to fulfill a diverse selection of premium products nationwide. The company is now primarily focused on building the #1 online source for high-quality CBD-based products at thegreeneryco.com and in providing the DreamCard which specializes in fully customizable, premium quality payment cards and has completed the interview by Stock Market Press of CEO Anil Idnani.



In this podcast, Mr. Idnani discusses the various businesses of GDET, how they work together, growth initiatives, excitement in the DreamCard business as well as broadening the CBD business.

To access the audio interview, select your favorite provider listed here:

Mr. Idnani, CEO of GDET, added, “Growth of our CBD division continues at a breakneck pace and we look forward to bringing shareholders further updates in the near future. This week has brought some tremendous exposure for the DreamCard division and is only the beginning of what we have planned. The team at GDET, along with myself, are grateful to our shareholders and anticipate the excitement they will feel as we continue to provide results driven updates.”

About GDET

GD Entertainment & Technology, also known as GDET, focuses on high growth industries to fulfill a diverse selection of premium products nationwide. The company is now primarily focused on building the #1 online source for high-quality CBD-based products at TheGreeneryCo.com.

