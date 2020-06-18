Sports Venues of Florida’s CEO John V. Whitman Jr. Has Been Invited to Speak About the Company's Growth, Non-Dilution Debt Settlement and Other Topics by Stock Market Podcast

/EIN News/ -- TAMPA, FL, June 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Sports Venues of Florida, Inc., (OTC: BTHR) (“BTHR” or the “Company”) an emerging leader in the eSports, youth sports, and family sports entertainment markets, has the pleasure of announcing the Company’s Chairman and CEO, John V. Whitman Jr., has been invited for an interview by Stock Market Podcast.



In the podcast Mr. Whitman will be discussing the current state of Sports Venues of Florida, the eSports industry as a whole, up-listing, 2020 and beyond.

Chairman and CEO, John V. Whitman Jr., commented, “The growth of our company, and the eSports industry as a whole, during this 1st half of 2020 has been spectacular. We look forward to providing shareholders with a more personal corporate update via the Stock Market Podcast release.”

The company will put out a press release on Monday, June 22nd, 2020 with the links to the podcast.

About BTHR

Sports Venues of Florida, Inc., is a developmental stage company engaged in the business of eSports, and the development of youth sports and family entertainment complexes. The Company, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Shadow Gaming, Inc., has aggressively entered the eSports market. The Company has placed on hold its plans to build sports complexes ranging from 80-acres to 300-acres that will include both outdoor and indoor athletic competitions. In addition, the Company plans on operating a number of subsidiary companies from high tech data management businesses to product and support businesses.

Forward-Looking Statements. This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts and by the use of forward-looking words such as “expect,” “expectation,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “may,” “could,” “intend,” “belief,” “plan,” “estimate,” “target,” “predict,” “likely,” “seek,” “project,” “model,” “ongoing,” “will,” “should,” “forecast,” “outlook” or similar terminology. These statements are based on and reflect our current expectations, estimates, assumptions and/or projections, as well as our perception of historical trends and current conditions, as well as other factors that we believe are appropriate and reasonable under the circumstances. Forward-looking statements are neither predictions nor guarantees of future events, circumstances or performance and are inherently subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated by those statements. There is no assurance that our expectations, estimates, assumptions and/or projections, including with respect to the future earnings and performance or capital structure of Sports Venues of Florida, Inc.

For Additional Information Contact:

John V Whitman Jr.,

John@sportsvenues.net

https://shadow-gaming-inc.myshopify.com/

https://sportsvenues.net/

https://eshadowgaming.com/

http://shadowgamingtv.com/

https://twitch.tv/eshadowgaming/

https://facebook.com/eShadowGaming